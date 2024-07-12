 Bharateeyudu 2 X Review: ‘భారతీయుడు 2’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే.. ? | Indian 2 X Review: Bharateeyudu 2 Movie Twitter Review In Telugu | Sakshi
    Bharateeyudu 2 X Review: ‘భారతీయుడు 2’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే.. ?

    Published Fri, Jul 12 2024 7:03 AM | Last Updated on Fri, Jul 12 2024 8:24 AM

    Indian 2 X Review: Bharateeyudu 2 Movie Twitter Review In Telugu

    కమల్‌ హాసన్‌, శంకర్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన ‘భారతీయుడు(1996)’ ఎంత సూపర్‌ హిట్‌ అయిందో అందరికి తెలిసిందే. అవినీతికి వ్య‌తిరేకంగా సేనాప‌తి(కమల్‌ హాసన్‌) చేసే పోరాటానికి ప్రేక్షకులు ఫిదా అయ్యారు. ఈ సినిమా విడుదలైన 28 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత సీక్వెల్‌గా భారతీయుడు 2(ఇండియన్‌ 2) వచ్చింది. సమాజాన్ని మేల్కొలిపే చిత్రాలు తెరకెక్కించడంలో తనకు తానే సాటి అనిపించుకున్న శంకర్‌.. మరోసారి తనదైన మార్క్‌ సందేశంతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తీర్చిదిద్దాడు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్లు సినిమాపై హైప్‌ని క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(జులై 12) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

    ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. ‘భారతీయుడు కథేంటి?,  సేనాపతిగా మరోసారి కమల్ ఆకట్టుకున్నాడా? లేదా? శంకర్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర విషయాలను ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూసేయండి. . ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’తో బాధ్యత వహించదు.

    ఎక్స్‌లో ‘భారతీయుడు 2’కి మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తుంటే.. అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయిందని మరికొంత మంది ట్వీట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.  సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో చాలా వరకు నెగెటివ్‌ టాకే వినిపిస్తోంది. కొంతమంది అయితే ఈ చిత్రానికి నిజంగానే శంకర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించాడా అని అనుమానం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. 

     

    డైరెక్టర్‌ శంకర్‌కి హాట్సాఫ్‌. అద్భుతంగా సినిమాని తెరకెక్కించాడు. కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ తనదైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్నాడు. సోషల్‌ మెసేజ్‌ ప్రతి ఆడియన్‌కి రీచ్‌ అవుతుంది. నార్మల్‌ ఆడియన్స్‌ మనసును కూడా ఆకట్టుకునేలా సినిమా ఉంది’ అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 3.5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.  

     

     భారతీయుడు 2 డిజాస్టర్‌ మూవీ. బోరింగ్‌, ఔడేటెడ్‌ స్టోరీ. సాగదీశారు. ఎలాంటి ప్రభావం చూపించలేకపోయింది. డైరెక్టర్‌ శంకర్‌ పని అయిపోయింది’ అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ కేవలం 1.5 రేటింగ్‌ మాత్రమే ఇచ్చాడు.

     

     ఇప్పుడే ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కంప్లీట్‌ అయింది. మూవీ ప్రారంభం బాగానే ఉంది. కానీ కథ ముందుగు సాగుతున్నకొద్ది బోరింగ్‌గా అనిపించింది. శంకర్‌ స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయింది. గ్రిస్పింగ్‌గా, ఎగ్జైట్మెంట్‌ చేసే సీక్వెన్స్‌లేవి లేవు. సెకండాఫ్‌ బాగుండాల్సి ఉంది’అని ఇంకో నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

     ‘సినిమా నిరుత్సాహపరిచింది. స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే అస్సల్‌ బాగోలేదు. ఎమోషనల్‌ సీన్స్‌ వర్కౌట్‌ కాలేదు. ఇండియన్‌ 3 కష్టమే’ అని ఒకరు ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

