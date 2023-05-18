Anni Manchi Sakunamule Twitter Review: ‘అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే' మూవీ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

May 18, 2023, 07:32 IST
యంగ్‌ హీరో సంతోష్ శోభన్, మాళవిక నాయర్ జంటగా నటించిన ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్ టైనర్  'అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే'. నందిని రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని స్వప్న సినిమాస్‌ నిర్మాణంలో మిత్ర విందా మూవీస్‌తో కలిసి ప్రియాంక దత్ నిర్మించారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ప్రమోషనల్ కంటెంట్ తో పాటు పాటలు కూడా  సినిమా పై హైప్‌ని క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు (మే 18) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా ద్వారా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? నందిని రెడ్డి మరో హిట్‌ కొట్టారా? లేదా? తదితర విషయాలు ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ సినిమాకు మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు బాగున్నా.. కథలో బలం లేదని అంటున్నారు. అలాగే స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే కూడా చాలా స్లోగా ఉన్నాయి అంటున్నారు. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు చాలా హిలేరిస్‌గా ఉన్నాయట. సంతోష్‌ కామెడీ టైమింగ్‌ బాగుందని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే మూవీ బోరింగ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌. ఫస్టాఫ్‌తో పోలిస్తే సెకండాఫ్‌ బెటర్‌. నెరేషన్‌ బాలేదు. నేపథ్య సంగీతం కూడా అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోదంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2.25 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. 

అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే మూవీ ఓ ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌. కానీ అనుకున్న పాయింట్‌ని తెరపై చూపించడంలో టీమ్‌ తడబడింది. కొన్ని కామెడీ సన్నివేశాలు బాగున్నాయి. కథనం నెమ్మదిగా సాగడం, రన్‌ టైమ్‌ ఎక్కువగా ఉండడంతో సాగదీతగా అనిపిస్తుంది అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ 2.5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. 

