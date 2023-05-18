యంగ్‌ హీరో సంతోష్ శోభన్, మాళవిక నాయర్ జంటగా నటించిన ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్ టైనర్ 'అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే'. నందిని రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని స్వప్న సినిమాస్‌ నిర్మాణంలో మిత్ర విందా మూవీస్‌తో కలిసి ప్రియాంక దత్ నిర్మించారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ప్రమోషనల్ కంటెంట్ తో పాటు పాటలు కూడా సినిమా పై హైప్‌ని క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు (మే 18) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా ద్వారా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? నందిని రెడ్డి మరో హిట్‌ కొట్టారా? లేదా? తదితర విషయాలు ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.

ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ సినిమాకు మిశ్రమ స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు బాగున్నా.. కథలో బలం లేదని అంటున్నారు. అలాగే స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే కూడా చాలా స్లోగా ఉన్నాయి అంటున్నారు. కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు చాలా హిలేరిస్‌గా ఉన్నాయట. సంతోష్‌ కామెడీ టైమింగ్‌ బాగుందని కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

#AnniManchiSakunamule : “Boring to the Core” 👉Rating : 2.25/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ Positives:

👉Better Second Half Negatives:

👉Boring First Half

👉1950’s Story

👉Dragged Scenes & Narration

👉Songs & BGM#SantoshShoban #MalvikaNair — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) May 18, 2023

అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే మూవీ బోరింగ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌. ఫస్టాఫ్‌తో పోలిస్తే సెకండాఫ్‌ బెటర్‌. నెరేషన్‌ బాలేదు. నేపథ్య సంగీతం కూడా అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోదంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2.25 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

#AnniManchiSakunamule A Family Entertainer that had its moments but falters with the overall execution. Has a few decent comedy scenes/feel good moments but the rest is totally dragged out with a lengthy runtime and snail paced narration in many parts. Mediocre! Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 18, 2023

అన్నీ మంచి శకునములే మూవీ ఓ ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌. కానీ అనుకున్న పాయింట్‌ని తెరపై చూపించడంలో టీమ్‌ తడబడింది. కొన్ని కామెడీ సన్నివేశాలు బాగున్నాయి. కథనం నెమ్మదిగా సాగడం, రన్‌ టైమ్‌ ఎక్కువగా ఉండడంతో సాగదీతగా అనిపిస్తుంది అంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ 2.5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

#AnniManchiSakunamule

Positives:Movie concept explored is really good. Marriage traditions are well picturised. There were a few scenes, including the climax and initial portion that stood out. Reach Production values.

Negatives:Lead pair's drama fell flat. Slow paced narration. — America Cini Pandits (@CiniPandits) May 18, 2023

#AnniManchiSakunamule disappoint chesindi. Moments lo shine avthadi cinema. There are some good laugh out loud moments, there are some good dramatic moments but overall ga cinema for the most part flat ga potha untadi. Oka climax lo thappithe never did the movie manage to make.. pic.twitter.com/E8aPL6CTUh — Likith (@likitongue) May 18, 2023

Overall: #AnniManchiSakunamule is a misfired family drama with dragged out screenplay and low on emotions. Few hilarious scenes with #VennelaKishore. Below par music and bgm. Predictable and boring. Rating: 2/5 #SanthoshSobhan#MalavikaNair#NandiniReddy pic.twitter.com/vuwYKmehhC — TFI Talkies (@TFITalkies) May 18, 2023

#AnniManchiSakunamule 1st Half Review: ⭐️some comedy scenes

⭐️breezy feel 👎🏼very slow screenplay

👎🏼Lot of boring scenes Need a bug second half!!#NandiniReddy #AnniManchiShakunamule pic.twitter.com/JI2xAlP6Ot — ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) May 18, 2023