తాడేపల్లి : భారత్ మాజీ ప్రధాని హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడకు పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు మాజీ సీఎం, వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి. ఈరోజు (మే18 వ తేదీ) హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడ 92వ పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు వైఎస్ జగన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఆయన ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో, ఆనందంగా ఉండాలని వైఎస్ జగన్ ఆకాంక్షించారు. దేవెగౌడ నాయకత్వం భవిష్యత్తు తరాలకు, దేశ సేవకు స్పూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలవాలన్నారు వైఎస్ జగన్.

On the occasion of the 92nd birthday of Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji, former Prime Minister of India ,I extend my heartfelt wishes to him for a healthy and joyful year ahead. May his wisdom and leadership continue to guide us in the service of our Nation.

