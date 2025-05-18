 మాజీ ప్రధాని హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ శుభాకాంక్షలు | YSRCP President YS Jagan Wishes To HD Deve Gowda | Sakshi
మాజీ ప్రధాని హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ శుభాకాంక్షలు

May 18 2025 4:44 PM | Updated on May 18 2025 4:55 PM

YSRCP President YS Jagan Wishes To HD Deve Gowda

తాడేపల్లి : భారత్ మాజీ ప్రధాని హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడకు పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు మాజీ సీఎం, వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి. ఈరోజు (మే18 వ తేదీ) హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడ 92వ పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు వైఎస్ జగన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఆయన ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో, ఆనందంగా ఉండాలని వైఎస్ జగన్ ఆకాంక్షించారు. దేవెగౌడ నాయకత్వం భవిష్యత్తు తరాలకు, దేశ సేవకు స్పూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలవాలన్నారు వైఎస్ జగన్. 

 

 

