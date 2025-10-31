ఆధునిక భారతదేశ శిల్పి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ జయంతి సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి నివాళులర్పించారు. ఆధునిక భారతదేశ శిల్పి అంటూ ఆయన ఎక్స్ లో పోస్టు చేశారు. ‘‘సంస్థానాలను భారతదేశంలో కలపటంలో పటేల్ కృషి చేశారు. ఆయన చూపిన నిబద్ధత, దృఢమైన నిర్ణయాలు దేశానికి పునాదిగా మారాయి’’ అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Heartfelt tributes to the sculptor of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary.



His unwavering commitment to the integration of princely states into India laid the foundation for a strong and resilient India.#NationalUnityDay#IronManOfIndia pic.twitter.com/EkgTdSSisA

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 31, 2025