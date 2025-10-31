 ఆధునిక భారతదేశ శిల్పి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ | YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on His Birth Anniversary | Sakshi
ఆధునిక భారతదేశ శిల్పి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌

Oct 31 2025 11:07 AM | Updated on Oct 31 2025 12:55 PM

Ys Jagan Tweet On Occasion Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ జయంతి సందర్భంగా వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి నివాళులర్పించారు. ఆధునిక భారతదేశ శిల్పి అంటూ ఆయన ఎక్స్ లో పోస్టు చేశారు. ‘‘సంస్థానాలను భారతదేశంలో కలపటంలో పటేల్ కృషి చేశారు. ఆయన చూపిన నిబద్ధత,  దృఢమైన నిర్ణయాలు దేశానికి పునాదిగా మారాయి’’ అని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

