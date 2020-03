Never knew different coloured hearts had different meanings .. SO , found out .. Red heart❤️ .. true love, also passion ,romance Back heart 🖤 .. opposite context to red, represents morbidity, sorrow Yellow heart 💛 .. happiness , friendship Green heart 💚 .. jealousy, feeling of envy or organic & healthy living Purple Heart 💜 .. compassion or love ; sharing snaps or outfits tag with Purple Heart Blue heart 💙 .. trust, harmony, peace, loyalty 💖 this to be used to draw attention 💗💓 .. falling in love, having butterflies, heart alarm emoji, nervous butterflies in stomach when texting loved ones .. 💞 .. heart inside a heart .. showing growing feelings .. feel like they are falling in love .. 💜💙🖤💚💛❤️ AND FOR ALL OF YOU ITS the Red ❤️. ..!!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Mar 5, 2020 at 7:53pm PST