One of the most grateful things I have ever done! Learning the craft, one step at a time ♥️ Had to pull in Driya baby for this one 👩🏽‍🌾 #niece #quarantine #farming . . . . 📸 Appa @arunpandianc ‪(Again, this is within our quarantine gated home property, it is not a public area)

A post shared by Keerthi Pandian (@keerthipandian) on May 5, 2020 at 1:31am PDT