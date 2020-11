మహిళా క్రికెట్‌: నీతా అంబానీ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

“In the end, women’s cricket will be the winner today.” - Mrs. Nita Ambani. . Here’s how Reliance Foundation Education and Sports for All and JIO are bridging the gender divide in sport. . #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #JioWomensT20Challenge @reliancefoundation @reliancejio

A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) on Nov 9, 2020 at 7:17am PST