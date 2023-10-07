ఏషియన్‌ గేమ్స్‌-2023 పతకాల వేటలో భారత్‌ దూసుకుపోతుంది. పతకాలకు సంబంధించి ఇవాళ ఉదయమే సెంచరీ మార్కు తాకిన భారత్‌ తాజాగా మరో స్వర్ణం సాధించింది. పురుషుల బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ డబుల్స్‌లో భారత జోడీ చిరాగ్‌ షెట్టి, సాత్విక్‌ సాయిరాజ్‌ గోల్డ్‌ మెడల్‌ కైవసం చేసుకుంది. ఫైనల్లో సాత్విక్‌-చిరాగ్‌ ద్వయం.. సౌతా కొరియా జోడీ కిమ్‌-చోయ్‌పై 21-18, 21-16 వరుస సెట్లలో విజయం సాధించి, చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది.

FIRST BADMINTON GOLD FOR INDIA🇮🇳🇮🇳😭😭❤️❤️

History has been scripted in Hangzhou as @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj become the first ever badminton players from India to win gold at the #AsianGames 🥇💯

The 'Brothers of Destruction' defeated South Korea's Kim-Choi in the… pic.twitter.com/X87O5owODf

