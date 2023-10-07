Asian Games 2023: బ్యాడ్మింటన్లో భారత్కు స్వర్ణం.. ఏపీ సీఎం అభినందనలు
ఏషియన్ గేమ్స్-2023 పతకాల వేటలో భారత్ దూసుకుపోతుంది. పతకాలకు సంబంధించి ఇవాళ ఉదయమే సెంచరీ మార్కు తాకిన భారత్ తాజాగా మరో స్వర్ణం సాధించింది. పురుషుల బ్యాడ్మింటన్ డబుల్స్లో భారత జోడీ చిరాగ్ షెట్టి, సాత్విక్ సాయిరాజ్ గోల్డ్ మెడల్ కైవసం చేసుకుంది. ఫైనల్లో సాత్విక్-చిరాగ్ ద్వయం.. సౌతా కొరియా జోడీ కిమ్-చోయ్పై 21-18, 21-16 వరుస సెట్లలో విజయం సాధించి, చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది.
FIRST BADMINTON GOLD FOR INDIA🇮🇳🇮🇳😭😭❤️❤️
History has been scripted in Hangzhou as @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj become the first ever badminton players from India to win gold at the #AsianGames 🥇💯
The 'Brothers of Destruction' defeated South Korea's Kim-Choi in the… pic.twitter.com/X87O5owODf
— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 7, 2023
#AsianGames2023 #AsianGames #Cheer4India #IndiaAtAG22 #India 🇮🇳 #SatwiksairajRankireddy and #ChiragShetty after their historic #Badminton gold 🥇
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/38IQLKfS9H@WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/80fk2YpHIX
— TOI Sports (@toisports) October 7, 2023
ఏషియన్ గేమ్స్ చరిత్రలో భారత్కు ఇది తొలి స్వర్ణం కావడం విశేషం. గతంలో భారత్ ఎన్నడూ ఏషియన్ గేమ్స్లో గోల్డ్ సాధించలేదు. ప్రస్తుత ఏషియన్ గేమ్స్లో భారత్కు ఇది (బ్యాడ్మింటన్లో) మూడో పతకం. పురుషుల టీమ్ ఈవెంట్లో సిల్వర్ మెడల్, పురుషుల సింగిల్స్లో హెచ్ఎస్ ప్రణయ్ కాంస్య పతకం సాధించారు. బ్యాడ్మింటన్ గోల్డ్తో భారత్ పతకాల సంఖ్య 101కి (26 స్వర్ణాలు, 35 రజతాలు, 40 కాంస్యాలు) చేరింది.
India creates history at the #AsianGames in winning Gold in the men’s doubles in badminton!
Congratulations to @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for their spectacular performance!
Kudos to our very our very own @satwiksairaj for making me, all of Andhra Pradesh and India proud!…
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 7, 2023
అభినందనలు తెలిపిన ఏపీ సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్మోహన్రెడ్డి
ఏషియన్ గేమ్స్ బ్యాడ్మింటన్లో స్వర్ణ పతకం నెగ్గిన సాత్విక్సాయిరాజ్-చిరగ్ షెట్టి ద్వయానికి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్మోహన్రెడ్డి ట్విటర్ వేదికగా అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. సాత్విక్సాయిరాజ్ను సీఎం జగన్ ప్రత్యేకంగా అభినందించారు. సాత్విక్ నాతో పాటు యావత్ ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ గర్వపడేలా చేశాడని కొనియాడాడు.
