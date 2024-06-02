 అరుణాచల్, సిక్కిం అసెంబ్లీ ఫలితాలు: 28 సీట్లలో బీజేపీ విజయం | Sakshi
అరుణాచల్, సిక్కిం అసెంబ్లీ ఫలితాలు: కొనసాగుతున్న కౌంటింగ్‌

Published Sun, Jun 2 2024 6:38 AM

Sikkim And Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Poll Counting Updates

Counting Updates

 

  • సి​క్కింలో సిక్కిం కాంత్రికారి మోర్చా పార్టీ 16 సీట్లలో విజయం
  • 15 స్థానాల్లో సీకేఎం లీడింగ్‌
  • సిక్కిం సీఎం, ఎస్‌కేఎం చీఫ్‌ సీఎస్‌ ప్రేమ్‌ సింగ్‌ తమంగ్ రెనోక్  స్థానంలో 7044 ఓట్ల మెజార్టీతో గెలుపొందారు.

 

మేజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌ దాటిన బీజేపీ

  • అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల బీజేపీ 28 సీట్లలో విజయం సాధించింది
  • 18 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌  కొనసాగుతోంది
  • 10 స్థానాలు ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిన బీజేపీ
  • మేజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌ స్థానాలు 30
  • నేషనల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ రెండు సీట్లలో గెలుపు, మూడు సీట్లలో ఆధిక్యం
  • పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ ఆఫ్‌ అరుణాచల్‌ 1 సీటు గెలుపు, ఒక సీటు ఆధిక్యం
  • నేషనలిస్ట్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ మూడు స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ 
  • ఇండిపెండెంట్లు ఒకటి గెలుపు, ఒకటి ముందంజ

 

 

  • సి​క్కింలో సిక్కిం కాంత్రికారి మోర్చా పార్టీ దూసుకుపోతోంది
  • 11 సీట్లలో సీకేఎం పార్టీ విజయం
  • 20  స్థానాల్లో సీకేఎం లీడింగ్‌
  • సిక్కిం డెమోక్రటిక్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌ ఒక్కస్థానంలో లీడింగ్‌

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల  బీజేపీ 20 సీట్లలో విజయం  సాధించింది
  • 26 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌  కొనసాగుతోంది
  • 10 స్థానాలు ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిన బీజేపీ
  • నేషల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ 6 స్థానాల్లో లీడిండ్‌

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల  బీజేపీ 18 సీట్లలో విజయం  సాధించింది
  • 28 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌  కొనసాగుతోంది
  • నేషల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ 6 స్థానాల్లో లీడిండ్‌
  • నేషనలిస్ట్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ 3 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ
  • పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ ఆఫ్‌ అరుణాచల్‌ 2  స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌

  • 10 స్థానాలు ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిన బీజేపీ

 

  • సిక్కింలో కౌంటింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది
  • సిక్కిం క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా రెండు స్థానాల్లో​ గెలుపు
  • 29 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌లో కొనసాగుతోంది. 

  • సిక్కిం డెమొక్రటిక్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌  ఒక్క స్థానంలో లీడింగ్‌లో ఉంది.

     

  • సిక్కింలో  కౌంటింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది
  • ఏకపక్షంగా దూసుకుపోతున్న ఎస్‌కేఎం
  • సిక్కిం సీఎం, ఎస్‌కేఎం చీఫ్‌ సీఎస్‌ తమంగ్ గోలే.. సోరెంగ్-చకుంగ్, రెనోక్ నియోజకవర్గాల్లో ఆధిక్యంలో కొనసాగుతున్నారు.

  • తమంగ్‌ గోలే  భార్య కృష్ణ కుమారి రాయ్ నామ్చి-సింగితాంగ్‌లో ముందంజలో ఉన్నారు.

     

అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ లో దూసుకుపోతున్న కమలం

  • 10 స్థానాలు ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిన బీజేపీ
  • మిగిలిన 50 స్థానాల్లో 29 చోట్ల కమలం హవా
  • మొత్తం 39 సీట్లలో బీజేపీ ఆధిక్యం
  • 8 చోట్ల లీడింగ్ లో ఉన్న నేషనల్ పీపుల్స్ పార్టీ
  • కాంగ్రెస్ ఒకచోట మాత్రమే ఆధిక్యం

సిక్కింలో మరోసారి అధికారం దిశగా సిక్కిం క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా

  • ఏకపక్షంగా దూసుకుపోతున్న ఎస్‌కేఎం
  • సిక్కింలో క్లీన్ స్వీప్ చేసే దిశగా క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా పార్టీ
  • మొత్తం 32 సీట్లకుగాను 29 స్థానాల్లో ఎస్‌కేఎం ఆధిక్యం
  • ఒక స్థానంలో ఎస్ డీఎఫ్ లీడింగ్
     

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల  కౌంటింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది.
  • సంగం సీట్లలో బీజేపీ ముందంజ
  • ఇప్పటికే 10 సీట్లలో ఏకగ్రీవం, 27  స్థానాల్లో  లీడింగ్‌
  • నేషల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ 8 స్థానాల్లో లీడిండ్‌
  • నేషనలిస్ట్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ 3 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ

  • మ్యాజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌ 31 స్థానాల్లో గెలుపు

 

 

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌  ప్రదేశ్‌లో బీజేపీ 33 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ 
  • నేషనల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ( ఎన్‌పీఈపీ)  8 సీట్లలో లీడింగ్‌
  • పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ ఆఫ్‌​ అరుణాల్‌( పీపీఏ) 3 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌
  • కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ 2 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌

  • ఇండిపెండెంట్లు 2 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌

 

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌  ప్రదేశ్‌లో బీజేపీ 23 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ 
  • నేషనల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ( ఎన్‌పీఈపీ)  రెండు సీట్లలో లీడింగ్‌
  • పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ ఆఫ్‌​ అరుణాల్‌( పీపీఏ) రెండు స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌
  • కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ ఒక స్థానంలో లీడింగ్‌

  • ఇండిపెండెంట్‌ ఒక స్థానంలో లీడింగ్‌


     

 

  • సిక్కింలో కౌంటింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. 
  • ఎస్‌కేఏం భారీ లీడింగ్‌లో దూసుకుపోతోంది.
  • సిక్కిం క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా (ఎస్‌కేఏం)  24 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజలో ఉంది.
  • సిక్కిం డెమోక్రటిక్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌ (ఎస్‌డీఎఫ్‌)  ఒక స్థానంలో లీడింల్‌ ఉంది.  
  • ఇక్కడ మ్యాజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌ 17 కాగా మొత్తం సీట్లు 32

 

 

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌లో కౌంటింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది
  • బీజేపీ ఆరు స్థానాల్లో ముందంజలో కొగనసాగుతోంది.
  • నేషనల్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ పార్టీ (ఎన్‌పీఈపీ) 2 సీట్లలో లీడింగ్‌లో ఉంది.

  • స్వతంత్ర అభ్యర్థి స్థానం ఒకటి లీడింగ్‌లో కొనసాగుతోంది

 

  • సిక్కింలో కౌంటింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. 
  • సిక్కిం క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా( ఎస్‌కేఏం)  ఏడు స్థానాల్లో  ముందంజలో ఉంది.

  • ఇక్కడ మ్యాజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌ 17 కాగా మొత్తం సీట్లు 32

     

 

  • అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్, సిక్కిం అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాల కౌంటింగ్‌  కొనసాగుతోంది. మొదట పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఓట్ల  లెక్కింపు కొనసాగుతోంది.

  • సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలకు రెండు రోజుల ముందే అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్, సిక్కిం అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాల కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది

  • సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలకు రెండు రోజుల ముందే అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్, సిక్కిం అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.
  • ఆదివారం ఉదయం ఆరు గంటల కల్లా ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు మొదలయ్యేలా కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తిచేసింది.
  • 60 స్థానాలున్న అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ అసెంబ్లీలో ఇప్పటికే 10 చోట్ల బీజేపీ ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచింది. మిగిలిన 50 స్థానాలకు ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది. 
  • దీంతో ఈవీఎంలలో నిక్షిప్తమైన 133 మంది అభ్యర్థుల భవితవ్యం నేటితో తేలనుంది. 

  • తక్కువ స్థానాలు కావడంతో ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నంకల్లా తుది ఫలితాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయని రాష్ట్ర చీఫ్‌ ఎలక్టోరల్‌ ఆఫీసర్‌(సీఈఓ) పవన్‌కుమార్‌ సైన్‌ శనివారం చెప్పారు.  

    సిక్కింలోనూ.. 

  • సిక్కింలోని 32 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు ఆదివారం ఉదయం ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు మొదలుకానుంది. 
  • మరోసారి అధికారం చేపట్టాలని అధికార సిక్కిం క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా(ఎస్‌కేఎం) ఉవ్విళ్లూరుతుండగా ఎలాగైనా విజయం సాధించాలని
  • సిక్కిం డెమొక్రటిక్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌(ఎస్‌డీఎఫ్‌), బీజేపీ, కాంగ్రెస్, సిటిజెన్‌ యాక్షన్‌ పార్టీ–సిక్కిం ఆశపడుతున్నాయి. 
  • ఈసారి ఏప్రిల్‌ 19న జరిగిన అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో 80 శాతం పోలింగ్‌ నమోదైంది. 
  • మొత్తం 146 మంది అభ్యర్థులు ఈసారి పోటీపడ్డారు.    

