Counting Updates
మేజిక్ ఫిగర్ దాటిన బీజేపీ
- అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల బీజేపీ 28 సీట్లలో విజయం సాధించింది
- 18 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్ కొనసాగుతోంది
- 10 స్థానాలు ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచిన బీజేపీ
- మేజిక్ ఫిగర్ స్థానాలు 30
- నేషనల్ పీపుల్స్ పార్టీ రెండు సీట్లలో గెలుపు, మూడు సీట్లలో ఆధిక్యం
- పీపుల్స్ పార్టీ ఆఫ్ అరుణాచల్ 1 సీటు గెలుపు, ఒక సీటు ఆధిక్యం
- నేషనలిస్ట్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ మూడు స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ
- ఇండిపెండెంట్లు ఒకటి గెలుపు, ఒకటి ముందంజ
#WATCH | Celebration begins at the BJP office in Itanagar as the party is set to return to power in Arunachal Pradesh
The ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark; won 17 seats leading on 29. National People's Party is leading on 6 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is…
#WATCH | Sikkim: Pintso Namgyal Lepcha from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) wins from the Djongu Assembly constituency
He says, "I thank all the voters who supported me and made me win with a huge margin. I also thank my party president who gave me the ticket..."
Sikkim CM and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief Prem Singh Tamang, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung seats, is leading on both the seats.
SKM crossed the halfway mark; leading on 29 seats. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17…
అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ లో దూసుకుపోతున్న కమలం
#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: Counting of votes for Assembly elections underway; visuals from a counting centre in Yingkiong
The ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark; won 10 seats leading on 27. National People's Party is leading on 8 seats, Nationalist Congress Party on 3 seats.…
Counting of votes underway for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
The ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark; won 10 seats leading on 23. National People's Party is leading on 8 seats, People's Party of Arunachal on 3 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31…
Counting of votes underway for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
As per ECI, the BJP is leading on 13 seats. National People's Party is leading on 2 seats, People's Party of Arunachal on 2 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats.…
Counting of votes underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections
Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crosses the halfway mark; leading on 24 seats. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.
Counting of votes underway for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
As per ECI, BJP is leading on 6 seats. National People's Party is leading on 2 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats.
The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed. pic.twitter.com/ysB0JSFmQo
Counting of votes underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections
Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crosses the halfway mark; leading on 24 seats. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.
సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలకు రెండు రోజుల ముందే అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్, సిక్కిం అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాల కౌంటింగ్ ప్రారంభమైంది
Counting of votes underway for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly
- ఆదివారం ఉదయం ఆరు గంటల కల్లా ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు మొదలయ్యేలా కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తిచేసింది.
- 60 స్థానాలున్న అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీలో ఇప్పటికే 10 చోట్ల బీజేపీ ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిచింది. మిగిలిన 50 స్థానాలకు ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది.
- దీంతో ఈవీఎంలలో నిక్షిప్తమైన 133 మంది అభ్యర్థుల భవితవ్యం నేటితో తేలనుంది.
తక్కువ స్థానాలు కావడంతో ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నంకల్లా తుది ఫలితాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయని రాష్ట్ర చీఫ్ ఎలక్టోరల్ ఆఫీసర్(సీఈఓ) పవన్కుమార్ సైన్ శనివారం చెప్పారు.
సిక్కింలోనూ..
- సిక్కింలోని 32 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు ఆదివారం ఉదయం ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు మొదలుకానుంది.
- మరోసారి అధికారం చేపట్టాలని అధికార సిక్కిం క్రాంతికారి మోర్చా(ఎస్కేఎం) ఉవ్విళ్లూరుతుండగా ఎలాగైనా విజయం సాధించాలని
- సిక్కిం డెమొక్రటిక్ ఫ్రంట్(ఎస్డీఎఫ్), బీజేపీ, కాంగ్రెస్, సిటిజెన్ యాక్షన్ పార్టీ–సిక్కిం ఆశపడుతున్నాయి.
- ఈసారి ఏప్రిల్ 19న జరిగిన అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో 80 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదైంది.
- మొత్తం 146 మంది అభ్యర్థులు ఈసారి పోటీపడ్డారు.