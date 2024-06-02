సిక్కిం డెమొక్రటిక్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌ ఒక్క స్థానంలో లీడింగ్‌లో ఉంది.

#WATCH | Sikkim: Pintso Namgyal Lepcha from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) wins from the Djongu Assembly constituency



He says, "I thank all the voters who supported me and made me win with a huge margin. I also thank my party president who gave me the ticket..." pic.twitter.com/BHVMQJvwB2

— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024