Anand Mahindra Respond On Farmer Issue: కర్ణాటక తుమకూరు మహీంద్రా షోరూంలో జరిగిన ఘటన సోషల్‌ మీడియా చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. బొలెరో కొనడానికి వెళ్లిన ఓ రైతు, అతని స్నేహితుల్ని.. వేషధారణ చూసి సేల్స్‌మ్యాన్‌ ఘోరంగా అవమానించాడు. ప్రతీకారంగా గంటలో పది లక్షలతో అక్కడ వాలిపోయిన రైతు.. షోరూం నిర్వాహకుల గర్వం అణచిన ఘటన తెలిసిందే. ఈ ఘటనలో చాలాసేపు వాగ్వాదం తర్వాత ఆఖరికి రైతు కెంపగౌడకి, అతని స్నేహితులకు క్షమాపణలు తెలియజేశాడు సేల్స్‌ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌.

అయితే సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో యాక్టివ్‌గా ఉండే వ్యాపార దిగ్గజం ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా.. తన షోరూంలో జరిగిన ఘటనపై స్పందించలేదేం అనే అనుమానం చాలామందికి తలెత్తింది ఈ నేపథ్యంలో తాజాగా ఆయన కూడా స్పందించారు. ప్రముఖ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా మంగళవారం ఒక వ్యక్తి గౌరవాన్ని నిలబెట్టడం ప్రాముఖ్యత గురించి ఒక ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

@MahindraRise యొక్క ప్రధాన ఉద్దేశ్యం కమ్యూనిటీలు, అన్ని వాటాదారుల్ని అభివృద్ధి చేయడం. ఒక కీలకమైన ప్రధాన విలువ.. ఆ వ్యక్తి యొక్క గౌరవాన్ని నిలబెట్టడం. ఈ తత్వశాస్త్రం నుండి ఏదైనా ఉల్లంఘన జరిగితే చాలా అత్యవసరంగా పరిష్కరించబడుతుంది అంటూ వ్యవహారాన్ని సీరియస్‌గానే తీసుకున్నట్లు పరోక్షంగా పేర్కొన్నారు ఆయన.

The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise.And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency. https://t.co/m3jeCNlV3w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

అంతకు ముందు గిరిసొన్నాసెరీ అనే ట్విటర్‌ హ్యాండిల్‌ నుంచి ఓ వ్యక్తి రైతుకు జరిగిన అవమానం గురించి ఓ వార్త కథనాన్ని ట్యాగ్‌ చేసి ట్వీట్‌ చేయగా.. దానికి మహీంద్రా అండ్‌ మహీంద్రా సీఈవో విజయ్‌ నక్రా స్పందించారు. కస్టమర్ సెంట్రిక్ అనుభవాన్ని అందించడంలో డీలర్‌లు అంతర్భాగం. మా కస్టమర్‌లందరినీ మేం ఎల్లప్పుడూ గౌరవిస్తాం. మేము సంఘటనపై దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నాము. తగిన చర్య తీసుకుంటాం అని విజయ్‌ నక్రా రీట్వీట్‌ చేయగా.. ఆ రీట్వీట్‌కు రియాక్ట్‌ అయ్యారు ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా.

Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer centric experience & we ensure the respect & dignity of all our customers. We are investigating the incident & will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling & training of frontline staff https://t.co/9jLUptoevy — Veejay Nakra (@vijaynakra) January 25, 2022

A farmer was insulted for his looks by @MahindraRise showroom and he returned with full cash to buy the truck. @anandmahindra sir, please look into it. If true, I know this is not something that you would ever encourage! https://t.co/C9hXDXtIGM — GiriSonnaSeri Tech (@GiriSonnaSeri) January 24, 2022

Mahindra Car showroom salesman taunted a farmer aftr seeing his attire when he visited showroom to buy Bolero Pik-up. Farmer Kempegowda alleged field officer of showroom made fun of farmer & his attire, told him tat car is not worth 10 rupees for him to buy. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/9fXbc5naY7 — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) January 23, 2022

సంబంధిత వార్త: ఘోర అవమానం.. రైతు అల్టిమేట్‌ రివెంజ్‌