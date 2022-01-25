Anand Mahindra: మహీంద్రా షోరూంలో రైతుకు ఘోరఅవమానం.. ఎట్టకేలకు స్పందించిన ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా

Jan 25, 2022, 16:53 IST
Anand Mahindra Respond On Farmer Issue: కర్ణాటక తుమకూరు మహీంద్రా షోరూంలో జరిగిన ఘటన సోషల్‌ మీడియా చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. బొలెరో కొనడానికి వెళ్లిన ఓ రైతు, అతని స్నేహితుల్ని.. వేషధారణ చూసి సేల్స్‌మ్యాన్‌ ఘోరంగా అవమానించాడు. ప్రతీకారంగా గంటలో పది లక్షలతో అక్కడ వాలిపోయిన రైతు.. షోరూం నిర్వాహకుల గర్వం అణచిన ఘటన తెలిసిందే. ఈ ఘటనలో చాలాసేపు వాగ్వాదం తర్వాత ఆఖరికి రైతు కెంపగౌడకి, అతని స్నేహితులకు క్షమాపణలు తెలియజేశాడు సేల్స్‌ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌.

అయితే సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో యాక్టివ్‌గా ఉండే వ్యాపార దిగ్గజం ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా.. తన షోరూంలో జరిగిన ఘటనపై స్పందించలేదేం అనే అనుమానం చాలామందికి తలెత్తింది ఈ నేపథ్యంలో తాజాగా ఆయన కూడా స్పందించారు. ప్రముఖ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా మంగళవారం ఒక వ్యక్తి గౌరవాన్ని నిలబెట్టడం ప్రాముఖ్యత గురించి ఒక ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 

@MahindraRise యొక్క ప్రధాన ఉద్దేశ్యం కమ్యూనిటీలు, అన్ని వాటాదారుల్ని అభివృద్ధి చేయడం. ఒక కీలకమైన ప్రధాన విలువ.. ఆ వ్యక్తి యొక్క గౌరవాన్ని నిలబెట్టడం. ఈ తత్వశాస్త్రం నుండి ఏదైనా ఉల్లంఘన జరిగితే చాలా అత్యవసరంగా పరిష్కరించబడుతుంది అంటూ వ్యవహారాన్ని సీరియస్‌గానే తీసుకున్నట్లు పరోక్షంగా పేర్కొన్నారు ఆయన. 

అంతకు ముందు గిరిసొన్నాసెరీ అనే ట్విటర్‌ హ్యాండిల్‌ నుంచి ఓ వ్యక్తి రైతుకు జరిగిన అవమానం గురించి ఓ వార్త కథనాన్ని ట్యాగ్‌ చేసి ట్వీట్‌ చేయగా.. దానికి మహీంద్రా అండ్‌ మహీంద్రా సీఈవో విజయ్‌ నక్రా స్పందించారు. కస్టమర్ సెంట్రిక్ అనుభవాన్ని అందించడంలో డీలర్‌లు అంతర్భాగం. మా కస్టమర్‌లందరినీ మేం ఎల్లప్పుడూ గౌరవిస్తాం. మేము సంఘటనపై దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నాము. తగిన చర్య తీసుకుంటాం అని విజయ్‌ నక్రా రీట్వీట్‌ చేయగా.. ఆ రీట్వీట్‌కు రియాక్ట్‌ అయ్యారు ఆనంద్‌ మహీంద్రా.

