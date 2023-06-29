SPY Movie Twittter Review: 'స్పై' సినిమా ట‍్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ!

Jun 29, 2023, 07:03 IST
యంగ్ హీరో నిఖిల్ నటించిన 'స్పై' థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. సుభాష్ చంద్రబోస్ డెత్ మిస్టరీ నేపథ్యంతో గూఢచారి కథతో తీసిన ఈ సినిమాకు విడుదల ముందే అంచనాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఇప్పుడు వాటిని అందుకుందని అమెరికాలో ప్రీమియర్స్ చూసిన కొందరు ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని రివ్యూ రూపంలో పంచుకుంటున్నారు. 

ఇక 'స్పై' సినిమాలో రా ఏజెంట్ గా నిఖిల్ అద్భుతంగా నటించాడని, యాక్షన్ సీన్స్ బాగున్నాయని నెటిజన్స్ మాట్లాడుకుంటున్నారు. సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ, డైరెక్షన్ కూడా అదిరిపోయాయని అంటున్నారు. 'కార్తికేయ 2'తో పాన్ ఇండియా లెవల్లో హిట్ కొట్టిన నిఖిల్.. మరోసారి సక్సెస్ అందుకున్నాడని అభిమానులు చెబుతున్నారు. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు 'సాక్షి' బాధ్యత వహించదు.

