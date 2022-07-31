Karthikeya 2 Movie: నిఖిల్‌ ‘కార్తికేయ 2’ మూవీ కాంటెస్ట్‌.. గెలిస్తే రూ. 6 లక్షలు

Jul 31, 2022, 19:18 IST
Nikhil Karthikeya 2 Movie Treasure Hunt Promotion - Sakshi

Nikhil Karthikeya 2 Movie Treasure Hunt Promotion: ఎన‌ర్జిటిక్ యంగ్ హీరో నిఖిల్, చందు మొండేటి ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో వచ్చి హిట్‌ కొట్టిన చిత్రం 'కార్తికేయ'. ఈ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌గా 'కార్తికేయ‌ 2' వస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఈ మూవీపై అంచనాలు భారీగా ఉన్నాయి. అత్యంత భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఆగస్టు 12న విడుదలకు సిద్ధంగా ఉంది ఈ చిత్రం. అయితే తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ను విభిన్నంగా చేపట్టారు దర్శకనిర్మాతలు. ఇందుకోసం సెపరేటుగా ఒక కాంటెస్ట్‌ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. 

హైదరాబాద్, విజయవాడ, వైజాగ్, తిరుపతిలో ఈ కాంటెస్ట్‌ను నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మిస్టికల్ టెస్ట్‌లో గెలుపొందిన విజేతలకు రూ. 6 లక్షల విలువ గల శ్రీకృష్ణుడి బంగారు విగ్రహాలను ప్రైజ్ మనీగా పొందవచ్చని దర్శక నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటించారు. ఇప్పటికే హైదరాబాద్‌లో మొదటి క్లూ విడుదల చేశారు. ఒక్కొక్కటిగా మరికొన్ని క్లూస్ రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు మేకర్స్. ఈ ప్రచారంతో సినిమాపై ఆసక్తిని మరింతగా పెంచేలా చేశారు. 

కాగా ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ఈ మూవీ ట్రైలర్‌కు అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వచ్చింది. క‌మ‌ర్షియ‌ల్ చిత్రాల‌తో పాటు విభిన్నమైన కథలతో నిర్మాణాన్ని కొన‌సాగిస్తూ విజ‌యాలు సొంతం చేసుకుంటున్న‌ క్రేజీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ‌లు పీపుల్స్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్ట‌రి, అభిషేక్ అగ‌ర్వాల్ ఆర్ట్స్ బేన‌ర్స్ పై టి.జి. విశ్వ‌ప్ర‌సాద్, అభిషేక్ అగ‌ర్వాల్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మధ్యే 'కార్తికేయ 2' సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు ముగిసాయి. ఈ సినిమాకు ఒక్క కట్ కూడా లేకుండా సెన్సార్ బోర్డ్ యూ/ఏ సర్టిఫికేట్ ఇచ్చింది. సినిమాలోని అద్భుతమైన యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్సులు, కాన్సెప్ట్ చూసి సెన్సార్ సభ్యులు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించినట్లు తెలుస్తుంది. 

