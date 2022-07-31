Karthikeya 2 Movie: నిఖిల్ ‘కార్తికేయ 2’ మూవీ కాంటెస్ట్.. గెలిస్తే రూ. 6 లక్షలు
Nikhil Karthikeya 2 Movie Treasure Hunt Promotion: ఎనర్జిటిక్ యంగ్ హీరో నిఖిల్, చందు మొండేటి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చి హిట్ కొట్టిన చిత్రం 'కార్తికేయ'. ఈ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్గా 'కార్తికేయ 2' వస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఈ మూవీపై అంచనాలు భారీగా ఉన్నాయి. అత్యంత భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఆగస్టు 12న విడుదలకు సిద్ధంగా ఉంది ఈ చిత్రం. అయితే తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్ను విభిన్నంగా చేపట్టారు దర్శకనిర్మాతలు. ఇందుకోసం సెపరేటుగా ఒక కాంటెస్ట్ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.
హైదరాబాద్, విజయవాడ, వైజాగ్, తిరుపతిలో ఈ కాంటెస్ట్ను నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మిస్టికల్ టెస్ట్లో గెలుపొందిన విజేతలకు రూ. 6 లక్షల విలువ గల శ్రీకృష్ణుడి బంగారు విగ్రహాలను ప్రైజ్ మనీగా పొందవచ్చని దర్శక నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటించారు. ఇప్పటికే హైదరాబాద్లో మొదటి క్లూ విడుదల చేశారు. ఒక్కొక్కటిగా మరికొన్ని క్లూస్ రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు మేకర్స్. ఈ ప్రచారంతో సినిమాపై ఆసక్తిని మరింతగా పెంచేలా చేశారు.
Soo many of u have cracked the first clue and have moved on to the next clue 🕵️♂️
The quest for the Lord Krishna Gold Idol is getting interesting 😃
You can be the lucky winner of #KarthikeyaQuest ❤️
Waiting for the one who finds the Gold Idol first#Karthikeya2 @actor_Nikhil https://t.co/WH4K16ibcy pic.twitter.com/akiO5p3DWv
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 31, 2022
కాగా ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన ఈ మూవీ ట్రైలర్కు అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వచ్చింది. కమర్షియల్ చిత్రాలతో పాటు విభిన్నమైన కథలతో నిర్మాణాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తూ విజయాలు సొంతం చేసుకుంటున్న క్రేజీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు పీపుల్స్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరి, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ ఆర్ట్స్ బేనర్స్ పై టి.జి. విశ్వప్రసాద్, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మధ్యే 'కార్తికేయ 2' సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు ముగిసాయి. ఈ సినిమాకు ఒక్క కట్ కూడా లేకుండా సెన్సార్ బోర్డ్ యూ/ఏ సర్టిఫికేట్ ఇచ్చింది. సినిమాలోని అద్భుతమైన యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్సులు, కాన్సెప్ట్ చూసి సెన్సార్ సభ్యులు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించినట్లు తెలుస్తుంది.
A lot of you have found out the location from the #KarthikeyaQuest’s 1st clue, Congratulations!
But the job is half done. Head out to that location to find the clue for the next location which will lead you to the Lord Krishna Gold Idol ❤️
Good Luck!#Karthikeya2 @anupamahere pic.twitter.com/FzG84v2k7e
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 31, 2022
U cud be right. But have u checked the second clue that is placed there at the location ? https://t.co/ekRLdGV4or
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 31, 2022
Hyderabad 🚨
Here's the first clue to win Lord Krishna Gold Idol in the #KarthikeyaQuest ❤️
“Vishwam Oka Poosala Danda…
Nidhi nee Bhagyam lo undi ante Bhagyanagarapu Nadiboddu lo unna Janala Poosala Dandani cheruko”
Get searching 🔥#Karthikeya2 @actor_Nikhil pic.twitter.com/vzP8CGdnor
— People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 31, 2022