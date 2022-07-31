Nikhil Karthikeya 2 Movie Treasure Hunt Promotion: ఎన‌ర్జిటిక్ యంగ్ హీరో నిఖిల్, చందు మొండేటి ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో వచ్చి హిట్‌ కొట్టిన చిత్రం 'కార్తికేయ'. ఈ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌గా 'కార్తికేయ‌ 2' వస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీంతో ఈ మూవీపై అంచనాలు భారీగా ఉన్నాయి. అత్యంత భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఆగస్టు 12న విడుదలకు సిద్ధంగా ఉంది ఈ చిత్రం. అయితే తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ను విభిన్నంగా చేపట్టారు దర్శకనిర్మాతలు. ఇందుకోసం సెపరేటుగా ఒక కాంటెస్ట్‌ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.

హైదరాబాద్, విజయవాడ, వైజాగ్, తిరుపతిలో ఈ కాంటెస్ట్‌ను నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మిస్టికల్ టెస్ట్‌లో గెలుపొందిన విజేతలకు రూ. 6 లక్షల విలువ గల శ్రీకృష్ణుడి బంగారు విగ్రహాలను ప్రైజ్ మనీగా పొందవచ్చని దర్శక నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటించారు. ఇప్పటికే హైదరాబాద్‌లో మొదటి క్లూ విడుదల చేశారు. ఒక్కొక్కటిగా మరికొన్ని క్లూస్ రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నారు మేకర్స్. ఈ ప్రచారంతో సినిమాపై ఆసక్తిని మరింతగా పెంచేలా చేశారు.

Soo many of u have cracked the first clue and have moved on to the next clue 🕵️‍♂️

The quest for the Lord Krishna Gold Idol is getting interesting 😃

You can be the lucky winner of #KarthikeyaQuest ❤️

Waiting for the one who finds the Gold Idol first#Karthikeya2 @actor_Nikhil https://t.co/WH4K16ibcy pic.twitter.com/akiO5p3DWv

— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 31, 2022