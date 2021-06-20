Fathers Day 2021: సెలబ్రిటీల విషెస్‌

Jun 20, 2021, 11:47 IST
భార్య నవమోసాలు మోసి పిల్లలకు జన్మనిస్తే.. అతడు కంటికి రెప్పలా కాపాడతాడు. బుడిబుడి అడుగులు వేస్తుంటే మురిసి మెరిసిపోతాడు. వారసుల భవిష్యత్తు కోసం అవిశ్రాంతంగా శ్రమించడంలోనే సంతోషం ఉందనుకుంటాడు. పిల్లల ఎదుగుదలను చూస్తూ కష్టాన్ని మర్చిపోతాడు. పొద్దంతా షూటింగ్స్‌తో అలసిపోయినా పిల్లలు ఎదురు రాగానే వారి చిరునవ్వు చూసి ఆనందంతో పరవశించిపోతాడు. సంతానం ఉన్నత స్థితికి చేరుకుంటే సంతోషాన్ని కూడా వ్యక్తం చేయలేక భార్య పక్కన నిలబడి విజయగర్వంతో కళ్లనీళ్లు పెట్టుకుంటాడు. నేడు ఫాదర్స్‌ డే సందర్భంగా సినీతారలు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తండ్రులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. 

► నా బలం, మార్గదర్శి, ఆదర్శం, హీరో అన్నీ నా తండ్రే. హ్యాపీ ఫాదర్స్‌ డే నాన్న: మహేశ్‌బాబు

► తండ్రితో దిగిన చిన్ననాటి ఫొటోను షేర్‌ చేసిన అంజలి

► నీతో ఉన్న క్షణాలు నా జీవితంలోనే అత్యంత మధురమైనవి: మంచు లక్ష్మీ

► నాన్న సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌ అని చాలా కొద్దిమందికే తెలుసు: దేవి శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌

► తండ్రి ప్రేమానురాగాలతోటే మేము ఇంతటివాళ్లమయ్యాం: సుధీర్‌ బాబు

