భార్య నవమోసాలు మోసి పిల్లలకు జన్మనిస్తే.. అతడు కంటికి రెప్పలా కాపాడతాడు. బుడిబుడి అడుగులు వేస్తుంటే మురిసి మెరిసిపోతాడు. వారసుల భవిష్యత్తు కోసం అవిశ్రాంతంగా శ్రమించడంలోనే సంతోషం ఉందనుకుంటాడు. పిల్లల ఎదుగుదలను చూస్తూ కష్టాన్ని మర్చిపోతాడు. పొద్దంతా షూటింగ్స్‌తో అలసిపోయినా పిల్లలు ఎదురు రాగానే వారి చిరునవ్వు చూసి ఆనందంతో పరవశించిపోతాడు. సంతానం ఉన్నత స్థితికి చేరుకుంటే సంతోషాన్ని కూడా వ్యక్తం చేయలేక భార్య పక్కన నిలబడి విజయగర్వంతో కళ్లనీళ్లు పెట్టుకుంటాడు. నేడు ఫాదర్స్‌ డే సందర్భంగా సినీతారలు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తండ్రులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు.

► నా బలం, మార్గదర్శి, ఆదర్శం, హీరో అన్నీ నా తండ్రే. హ్యాపీ ఫాదర్స్‌ డే నాన్న: మహేశ్‌బాబు

My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna ❤️

► తండ్రితో దిగిన చిన్ననాటి ఫొటోను షేర్‌ చేసిన అంజలి

I Love You and Miss You Daddy.

Always and forever.

Happy Father's Day ❤️#daddyslittlegirl #FathersDay

► నీతో ఉన్న క్షణాలు నా జీవితంలోనే అత్యంత మధురమైనవి: మంచు లక్ష్మీ

Happy Father's Day @themohanbabu ❤️

Most of my favourite memories of life are with you Nana. You've been the mentor, leader, best friend and the best inspiration for everyone in the family. We couldn't have been what we are today without your constant love & support.

► నాన్న సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌ అని చాలా కొద్దిమందికే తెలుసు: దేవి శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌

Very Few know that my FATHER's passion was Photography/Cinematography🎥 Tho he was a Writer/Director🖊 He is d Reason 4 d Photography Passion in me..He taught me😁 Lov U Daddy..4 painting our LIVES with Beautiful COLOURS❤️🎶🤗#HappyFathersDay2021 ❤️@sagar_singer

► తండ్రి ప్రేమానురాగాలతోటే మేము ఇంతటివాళ్లమయ్యాం: సుధీర్‌ బాబు

And we grew up, with the help of ever growing love and care. Happy #FathersDay Nanna ❤️ Best of the best 🤗

Happy Father’s Day to the captain of our ship, for smoothly sailing us through thick and thin.

Happy Father's Day to the captain of our ship, for smoothly sailing us through thick and thin.

I love you Boatloads Dad ❤️😘 #FathersDay