మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ మోస్ట్ ఎవైటెడ్ స్టయిలీష్ మాస్ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్ టైనర్ ‘ఈగల్’. కార్తీక్ ఘట్టమనేని దర్శకత్వంలో టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ పతాకంపై నిర్మాత టీజీ విశ్వ ప్రసాద్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తుండగా, వివేక్ కూచిభొట్ల సహ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. కావ్య థాపర్, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ హీరోయిన్స్ గా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్, పాటలకు ట్రెమండస్ రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు (ఫిబ్రవరి 9) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.



ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ఈగల్‌ మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది? రవితేజ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర విషయాలు ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఈగల్‌కు ట్విటర్‌లో మిశ్రమ స్పందన వస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ మాస్‌ ఆడియన్స్‌ని ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇక మరికొంత మంది అయితే ఈగల్‌ యావరేజ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ అంటున్నారు. సినిమాలో హీరో ఎలివేషన్‌ సీన్సే ఎక్కువగా ఉన్నాయని అంటున్నారు. బీజీఎం అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేదని చెబుతున్నారు.

Waiting #Eagle - Part 2 💥💥🙏 Positives @RaviTeja_offl Getup & Performance

Dialogues

Fights Chusi Shock loki vellipotham

Elevations

Climax; Good lead for 2nd Part Negatives

No proper emotional connect

Few lags Overall- Very Good Attempt 💥🏆🏆#EagleMovie pic.twitter.com/BCtDOxU9sU — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐝𝐮 𝐍𝐓𝐑 (@AllariRamuduNTR) February 8, 2024

#Eagle is an Action-Drama with full of style but not enough substance! Too much time spent on elevations which needed a better pay-off. sadly emotions didn’t work well too. Ravi Teja’s best makeover & Top Notch visuals made it watchable.“Adhunika Veta-Kani adhupu thappina katha!” pic.twitter.com/Z0HEJe8xPV — Kittu (@Kalyanchowdaryy) February 9, 2024

#Eagle below avg first half and avg second half 🙌🏻 Raviteja gave his best, too many elevations with flat bgm 😷 Everything setup for Part- 2.

My Rating: 2.25-2.5/5 ⭐️⭐️ #EagleReview pic.twitter.com/Qvi9j6KPhi — Daniel Sekhar (@rk_mahanti) February 8, 2024

#Eagle An Ordinary Action Thriller with a below average 1st half but a better 2nd half which saves the film to an extent! The action sequences in the 2nd half are the biggest USP for the film and have a come out well. Production Values and Cinematography stand out. Director… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 9, 2024

After a bumpy start , 20 mins before interval, the movie gets interesting.

Cinematography is 🔥 🔥

Raviteja is refreshing. Need an excellent 2nd half!!

Liked the fight before interval ,designed well.#Eagle@RaviTeja_offl — Raghu (@436game) February 9, 2024

#Eagle

1st half : @RaviTeja_offl got 3 introductions it will go along with his fans but no story at all. A lot need to be answered https://t.co/z8GneiaqoX — #AllHailTheTiger (@EV9999_Tarakian) February 9, 2024

#EagleReview - GORGEOUS ⭐⭐⭐⭐#RaviTeja Has Done Amazing Job. The Best Part OF The Film Is The Second Half. In The First Half The Film Seems To Be Dull While Trying To Build The Story.

Career Best Action Sequences OF #RaviTeja #Eagle #EagleMovie #EagleMovieReview pic.twitter.com/CqSNL17Keo — Mr Jaat Reviews (@Mrjaat0007) February 9, 2024

#EagleReview #RaviTeja

Decent First Half with Extraordinary Second Half

The Fight Sequences in the Second Half are Paisa Vasool and The Screenplay is the Heart of the Movie

Ravi Teja's Comeback Film after Krack and Dhamaka #Eagle Ratings 3.5/5 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ylhJUJnXdy — Chaitanya Varma (@spychaitanya) February 9, 2024