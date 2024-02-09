Eagle Twitter Review: ‘ఈగల్‌’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Feb 09, 2024, 07:44 IST
Eagle Movie Twitter Review - Sakshi

మాస్ మహారాజా రవితేజ మోస్ట్ ఎవైటెడ్ స్టయిలీష్ మాస్ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్ టైనర్ ‘ఈగల్’. కార్తీక్ ఘట్టమనేని దర్శకత్వంలో టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ పతాకంపై నిర్మాత టీజీ విశ్వ ప్రసాద్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తుండగా, వివేక్ కూచిభొట్ల సహ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. కావ్య థాపర్, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ హీరోయిన్స్ గా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్, పాటలకు ట్రెమండస్ రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు (ఫిబ్రవరి 9) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.
 
ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ఈగల్‌ మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది? రవితేజ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర విషయాలు  ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ఈగల్‌కు ట్విటర్‌లో మిశ్రమ స్పందన వస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ మాస్‌ ఆడియన్స్‌ని ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు. ఇక మరికొంత మంది అయితే ఈగల్‌ యావరేజ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ అంటున్నారు. సినిమాలో హీరో ఎలివేషన్‌ సీన్సే ఎక్కువగా ఉన్నాయని అంటున్నారు. బీజీఎం అంతగా ఆకట్టుకోలేదని చెబుతున్నారు. 

