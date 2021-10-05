సోషల్‌ మీడియాని ఊపేస్తున్న #WeStandWithSRK

Oct 05, 2021, 09:02 IST
Aryan Khan's Drugs Case:  డ్రగ్స్‌ కేసు విషయంలో షారుక్‌ ఖాన్‌ తనయుడు ఆర్యన్‌ ఖాన్‌ అరెస్టయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఎన్‌సీబీ కస్టడీలో ఉన్నఈ స్టార్‌ కిడ్‌ ఓ రోజు విచారణ తర్వాత  బెయిల్‌ పిటిషన్‌ దాఖలు చేయగా, కొట్టి వేసిన కోర్టు కస్టడీని అక్టోబర్‌ 7 వరకు పొడిగించింది. ఈ తరుణంలో ఆయన షారుక్‌ ఫ్యాన్స్‌ ఆయన కుటుంబానికి, కొడుకు ఆర్యన్‌కి మద్దతు నిలుస్తున్నారు.

ఎంతోమంది అభిమానులు షారుక్‌ మేము మీతో ఉన్నాం అంటూ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్‌లు పెడుతున్నారు. దీంతో ట్విట్టర్‌లో  #WeStandWithSRK ట్రెండింగ్‌లోకి వచ్చింది. అభిమానులే కాకుండా బాలీవుడ్‌ ప్రముఖులు సైతం షారుక్‌ కుటుంబానికి మద్దతు తెలిపారు. ఈ తరుణంలో ఆర్యన్‌ గతంలో చిన్నారికి డబ్బులు దానం చేసిన వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్‌గా మారింది. కాగా ఆర్యన్‌తోపాటు మొత్తం 8మందిపై ఈ డ్రగ్స్‌ కేసు నమోదైంది.

