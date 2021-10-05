సోషల్ మీడియాని ఊపేస్తున్న #WeStandWithSRK
Aryan Khan's Drugs Case: డ్రగ్స్ కేసు విషయంలో షారుక్ ఖాన్ తనయుడు ఆర్యన్ ఖాన్ అరెస్టయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఎన్సీబీ కస్టడీలో ఉన్నఈ స్టార్ కిడ్ ఓ రోజు విచారణ తర్వాత బెయిల్ పిటిషన్ దాఖలు చేయగా, కొట్టి వేసిన కోర్టు కస్టడీని అక్టోబర్ 7 వరకు పొడిగించింది. ఈ తరుణంలో ఆయన షారుక్ ఫ్యాన్స్ ఆయన కుటుంబానికి, కొడుకు ఆర్యన్కి మద్దతు నిలుస్తున్నారు.
ఎంతోమంది అభిమానులు షారుక్ మేము మీతో ఉన్నాం అంటూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్లు పెడుతున్నారు. దీంతో ట్విట్టర్లో #WeStandWithSRK ట్రెండింగ్లోకి వచ్చింది. అభిమానులే కాకుండా బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు సైతం షారుక్ కుటుంబానికి మద్దతు తెలిపారు. ఈ తరుణంలో ఆర్యన్ గతంలో చిన్నారికి డబ్బులు దానం చేసిన వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్గా మారింది. కాగా ఆర్యన్తోపాటు మొత్తం 8మందిపై ఈ డ్రగ్స్ కేసు నమోదైంది.
చదవండి: ఆర్యన్ ఖాన్ డ్రగ్స్ వివాదం.. షారుక్ కలిసి సల్మాన్ ఖాన్
#WeStandWithSRK #SRKPRIDEOFINDIA
We all stand with SRK sir and his beautiful family his amazing kids and wonderful wife
God bless you all Ameen O God 🙏#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Hs0Zp2hRx9
— 🇪🇬Nahla Elsayed (@NahlaEl99258710) October 3, 2021
I stand with you @iamsrk,
Always and forever SRKian
WE LOVE SHAH RUKH KHAN#WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/9NehQk7dKX
— ღ 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚑_𝚍𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚊 ღ🦋 (@fan_girl_srk) October 3, 2021
I don’t understand why someone would want to tarnish the reputation of the biggest star on this earth. Probably because they couldn’t do it directly to our beloved SRK they have now decided to get to him through his kids, that is not okay.#WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/skF5iSpEvM
— Laura Lou (@riversong1986) October 3, 2021
#WeStandWithSRK"Hawaon se thodi na hilne wala hoon mai"#WeStandWithSRK We Love You SRK pic.twitter.com/MRhtUvJlAX
— Salman Baba (@SalmanB00526774) October 3, 2021