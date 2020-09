Unprecedented vibes ... Who says bridal looks have to fit a mould, cultural or otherwise? The only thing a look must fit (other than your body) is your personality! I wanted to choose a wedding outfit that encapsulated my style but also stayed true to my commitment to supporting sustainability, local artisans and ethical shopping. I think I did great! Something old: These earrings I stole from @salonikotwal & @_rangana Something new: My stunning jewelry, put together by @anumerton and talented artisans in basically 4 days & this custom made-to-order #veilpatta by @toraniofficial Something borrowed: My bustier, which belonged to my best friends’ (@instagirma + @stop_youplay2much) mom, hand dyed by a frantic me the night before the wedding using old coffee. Something blue: The beyond gorgeous Pre-owned #GianfrancoFerre powder blue pantsuit of my dreams I’m never going to get over how I look and feel in this outfit! #pantsuitnation #bride #sustainablefashion #sustainableclothing #sustainability #slowfashion #slowfashionmovement #vintagefashion #vintageclothing #handmadejewelry #secondhandfashion #indianbride #indianbridal

A post shared by Sanjana Rishi (@sanjrishi) on Sep 20, 2020 at 1:34am PDT