🌸Growing up, I was extremely different from the character I play in Bulbbul. I was not an extrovert at all! She’s curious and excitable and I was the opposite of it. I was very shy and I never felt comfortable participating in school functions and activities. I even hated getting doubts cleared in class because I didn’t like having all those eyes on me. Something changed when I got to college. I realised it’s time I take to the stage and face the world. I became more involved in college activities and even joined a modelling agency, which turned out to be the door that opened these opportunities for me. I remember putting off giving my first audition because the thought of facing the camera terrified me. Surprisingly, I did well and I got selected, which led to my debut movie 'Poster Boys'. From being uncomfortable with so many eyes on me to now feeling at home on a set, I’ve come a long way. I am here because I chose to fight my fear and get out of my comfort zone. I chose to trust myself and stopped listening to my insecurities. I’m still nervous in new situations, I still fumble but I now know you can always overcome those fears and give it your all. Remember, fear is just a feeling and no feeling is permanent. Fight it even if you fail. You can always get back up and try again. I’m glad I chose to fight. #Bulbbul @netflix_in @officialcsfilms @anushkasharma @kans26 @anvita_dee @avinashtiwary15 @rahulbose7 @paoli_dam @parambratachattopadhyay @manojmittra @saurabhma @an5hai @siddharthdiwan @itsamittrivedi @rameshwar_s_bhagat @lifaafa_ @veerakapuree @anishjohn83 @rod__sunil @hingoraniharry @keitanyadav @redchillies.vfx @redchillies.color @kyana.emmot @castingbay @ruchi.mahajan1 @buddhadevvarun

A post shared by Tripti Dimri (@tripti_dimri) on Jun 29, 2020 at 3:20am PDT