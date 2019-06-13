‘సాహో’ అంటున్న టాలీవుడ్
ప్రభాస్ హీరోగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న భారీ బడ్జెట్ మూవీ సాహో టీజర్ రిలీజ్ అయ్యింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన ఈ టీజర్ సంచలనాలు నమోదు చేస్తుంది. అతి తక్కువ సమయం(25 నిమిషాల్లో)లో లక్ష లైక్స్ సాధించి తెలుగు టీజర్గా సాహో చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది. టీజర్లోని విజువల్స్ గ్రాండియర్ సినీ అభిమానులను అలరిస్తున్నాయి.
టాలీవుడ్ సినిమా ప్రముఖులు కూడా సాహో టీజర్ను ఆకాశానికి ఎత్తేస్తున్నారు. తెలుగు సినిమా స్థాయిని మరింత పెంచుతున్న సాహో టీమ్ను అభినందిస్తున్నారు. దర్శక ధీరుడు రాజమౌళి.. ప్రభాస్, సుజిత్, యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ను ట్విటర్ ద్వారా ప్రత్యేకంగా అభినందించాడు. సీనియర్ హీరోగా నాగార్జున ‘తెలుగు సినిమా స్థాయిని పెంచుతున్నందుకు ప్రభాస్, యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్కు సాహో’ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
హీరోలు అఖిల్, నితిన్, అల్లు శిరీష్, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్లతో పాటు తమన్నా, గోపి మోహన్, హర్షవర్దన్ రానే, అడివి శేష్, సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, బెల్లంకొండ సాయి శ్రీనివాస్, సుధీర్ వర్మ, సుశాంత్, పూరి జగన్నాథ్, చార్మీ, మారుతి, సురేందర్ రెడ్డి లతో పాటు చాలా మంది సాహో అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేస్తున్నారు.
