Smiling away after our peaceful walk , super talk and fantastic darshan at Tirupati ❤️😘. . That was a great finisher to 2019 and a super start to year 2020 ❤️🙏🏻😇🙌🏻! . Thank you Lord Venkatesa and My Tirupati partner @samantharuthprabhuoffl for always making me a part of your blessings 😘❤️. . #FriendsForLife #HappyMood #ThankfulGratefulBlessed

A post shared by Ramya Subramanian (@ramyasub) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:17pm PST