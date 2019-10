ప్రిన్స్‌ ఇంట ‘బాయిదూజ్‌’ సంబరం

Bhau beez😍😍this yearly tradition when Sitara is looking to make some money to buy extra robux for a strange game these kids play these days 😘😘😘and parallelly hoping that her brother will always stand strong behind her like a rock ❤️❤️on the other hand her brother is hoping this little celebration gets over quickly so he can change back into his pyjamas 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love my kids😘😘#myworld #bhaubeez #grateful ❤️❤️happy Diwali everyone and a happy new year 🤗🤗 @anoushkaranjit we missed u my sweetie 😘😘😘

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Oct 29, 2019 at 6:56am PDT