IPL 2022- Trending Videos- ఐపీఎల్‌-2022లో ఆడిన తొలి మ్యాచ్‌లోనే కోల్‌కతా నైట్‌రైడర్స్‌ పేసర్‌ ప్యాట్‌ కమిన్స్‌ అదరగొట్టాడు. అయితే, ఈసారి అనూహ్యంగా బ్యాట్‌తో రాణించడం విశేషం. ముంబై ఇండియన్స్‌తో జరిగిన మ్యాచ్‌లో కేవలం 14 బంతుల్లోనే అర్ధ శతకం పూర్తి చేసుకున్న కమిన్స్‌.. కేకేఆర్‌ను విజయతీరాలకు చేర్చాడు. 15 బంతుల్లోనే 56 పరుగులు సాధించి కేకేఆర్‌ గెలుపులో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించాడు.

తద్వారా ప్లేయర్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది మ్యాచ్‌గా నిలిచాడు. అనంతరం అతడు మాట్లాడుతూ... తన ఇన్నింగ్స్‌ తనకే ఆశ్చర్యం కలిగించిందని వ్యాఖ్యానించాడు. ఏదేమైనా అద్భుత ప్రదర్శనతో ఈ సీజన్‌ ఆరంభించడం సంతోషంగా ఉందన్నాడు.

Man of the match from last night, @patcummins30 🙌 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/pIP90o9GT8

Announced himself in #IPL2022 with a BANG! 💥

ముంబై ఇండియన్స్‌పై 5 వికెట్ల తేడాతో కేకేఆర్‌ విజయం సాధించింది. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌కు సంబంధించిన హైలైట్స్‌తో పాటు వివిధ జట్లకు సంబంధించిన అప్‌డేట్లు తెలిపే వీడియోలపై ఓ లుక్కేద్దామా!

కమిన్స్‌ కమాల్‌..ముంబై ఇండియన్స్‌కు వరుసగా మూడో ఓటమి. ఫాస్టెస్ట్‌ ఫిఫ్టీ సాధించిన ప్యాట్‌ కమిన్స్‌

Joint-fastest IPL fifty ✅ Power-hitting at its best 💥 Acing the chase 💯 @patcummins30 & @venkateshiyer recap the batting exploits that took @KKRiders over the line against #MI . 👍 👍 - By @Moulinparikh

వరుస ఓటములతో చిరాకులో ఉన్న రోహిత్‌ శర్మ

Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliveries. #KKR win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.

లక్నో సూపర్‌జెయింట్స్‌తో ఏప్రిల్‌ 7న తలపడేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతోన్న ఢిల్లీ క్యాపిటల్స్‌. నెట్స్‌లో తీవ్రంగా శ్రమిస్తున్న ఢిల్లీ బ్యాటర్లు, బౌలర్లు

ఐపీఎల్‌-2022లో ఆడేందుకు ఆతురతగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నానన్న డేవిడ్‌ వార్నర్‌

📹 | This season's first interview with @davidwarner31 👉🏼 He is excited and ready to ROAR for Delhi again 🤩🔥 #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #CapitalsUnplugged | @TajMahalMumbai | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/gYfSVj1TWH

The smile says it all 💙

నవీ ముంబైకి చేరుకున్న లక్నో క్రికెటర్లు

It was hot and humid but #LucknowSuperGiants continued to train on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai ahead of their clash against #DelhiCapitals 👀

Get behind the scenes access with #InsideLSG exclusively on @editorji

#IPL2022 #IPL @LucknowIPL @IPL @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ccbIbnouda

