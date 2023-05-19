Rs 2000 Note Ban: ‘2 వేల నోటు తీసుకురావడమే తప్పు’.. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలోనూ ఫన్నీ ట్రోల్స్‌

May 19, 2023, 20:29 IST
క్లీన్‌ నోట్‌ పాలసీలో భాగంగా రెండు వేల నోటును ఉపసంహరించుకుంటున్నట్లు ప్రకటించింది బ్యాంకుల పెద్దన్న ఆర్బీఐ. అయితే.. నోట్లను మార్చుకునేందుకు గడువు ఇచ్చి కాస్త ఊరట ఇచ్చింది. ఈ క్రమంలో మోదీ సర్కార్‌పై రాజకీయంగానే కాకుండా నెటిజన్లు సెటైర్లు పేలుస్తున్నారు.  

2 వేల నోటు తీసుకురావడమే తప్పు. ఇప్పుడు ఉపసంహరణ తుగ్లక్‌ నిర్ణయమంటూ సెటైర్లు పేల్చింది కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ. మన విలక్షణమైన స్వీయ-శైలి విశ్వగురువు(ప్రధాని మోదీని ఉద్దేశించి..).. మొదటి చట్టం తేవడం.. రెండోది అంతేవేగంగా ఆలోచన చేయడం. నవంబర్ 8, 2016 నాటి తుగ్లక్ ఫర్మాన్ ప్రకారం.. ఆర్భాటంగా ప్రవేశపెట్టిన 2,000 రూపాయల నోట్లు ఇప్పుడు ఉపసంహరించబడుతున్నాయి అని కాంగ్రెస్‌ సీనియర్‌ జైరామ్‌ రమేష్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

2016 నవంబర్ 8వ తేదీనాటి దెయ్యం.. మరోసారి దేశాన్ని వెంటాడేందుకు వచ్చింది. పెద్దఎత్తున ప్రచారంలో ఉన్న పెద్దనోట్ల రద్దు చర్య ఈ దేశానికి స్మారక విపత్తుగా కొనసాగుతోంది. కొత్త 2000 నోట్ల వల్ల కలిగే ప్రయోజనాలపై దేశ ప్రజలకు ప్రసంగించిన ప్రధాని, ఈరోజు ముద్రణ నిలిపివేసినప్పుడు ఆ హామీలన్నీ ఏమయ్యాయి?. అటువంటి చర్యకు ఉద్దేశించిన ఉద్దేశాన్ని ప్రభుత్వం వివరించాలి. ప్రభుత్వం ప్రజా వ్యతిరేక, పేదల వ్యతిరేక ఎజెండాను కొనసాగిస్తోంది. ఇంత తీవ్రమైన చర్యపై మీడియా ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ప్రశ్నిస్తుందని.. ప్రపంచంలోని 'చిప్ కొరత' దీనికి కారణం కాదని కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేత పవన్‌ ఖేరా వెటకారంగా ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

మరోవైపు పెద్ద నోటు ఉపసంహరణ నిర్ణయంపై సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో సెటైర్లు పేలుతున్నాయి. పెద్ద నోట్ల రద్దు సమయంలో అంటే నవంబర్‌ 2016లో 2000 నోటు చెలామణిలోకి వచ్చింది. కానీ, 2018 నుంచే 2 వేల నోట్ల ముద్రణ నిలిపివేసినట్లు ఆర్బీఐ స్పష్టంగా పేర్కొంది. అయితే చెలామణిలో మాత్రం 3.52 లక్షల నోట్ల విలువైన 2 వేల నోట్లు చెబుతోంది. ఈ క్రమంలో  ఈ కీలక నిర్ణయం రెండు వేల నోటును చూసి చాలాకాలం అవుతున్న సామాన్యులకు ఎలా ఊరట అవుతుందని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు.  

