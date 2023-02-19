నందమూరి హీరో తారకరత్న మరణంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో విషాదం నెలకొంది. 23 రోజుల పాటు మృత్యువుతో పోరాటం చేసిన తారకరత్న బెంగళూరులోని నారాయణ హృదయాలలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ శనివారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆయన మరణ వార్త తెలుసుకున్న సినీ ప్రముఖులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతాపం ప్రటిస్తున్నారు.

తారకరత్న మరణ వార్త తనను షాక్‌కు గురిచేసిందని మహేశ్‌బాబు ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ‘చాలా త్వరగా వెళ్లిపోయాను సోదరా... ఈ దుఃఖ సమయంలో మీ కుటుంబానికి మనోధైర్యం కలిగించాలి అని భగవంతుడిని కోరుకుంటున్నాను’ అని మహేశ్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

తారకరత్న గారి మరణ వార్త విని చాలా బాధ పడ్డాను. చాలా త్వరగా వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఆయన కుటుంబం, స్నేహితులు, అభిమానులకి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి’ అని అల్లు అర్జున్ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

నందమూరి తారకరత్న మరణవార్త విని చాలా బాధ పడ్డాను. ఓ డైనమిక్ వ్యక్తి చాలా త్వరగా ఈ లోకాన్ని విడిచి వెళ్లారు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మరియు స్నేహితులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి’ అని వెంకటేశ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు. అలాగే పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పాటు పలువురు నటీనటులు, దర్శక నిర్మాతలు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #NandamuriTarakaratna. Such a dynamic person, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ntq2sq01SY — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) February 19, 2023

My deepest sympathies for Untimely demise of Dear friend Taraka Ratna 💐

we used to play snooker before Covid -19 ,such a humble & friendly person we lost ..

Gone too soon #RIPTarakaRathna pic.twitter.com/m1BBTPOqRT — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) February 19, 2023

Deeply saddened by the passing away of #NandamuriTarakaratna garu. Gone too soon! Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPTarakaratna #Tarakaratna pic.twitter.com/Z2fXWt2alw — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) February 19, 2023