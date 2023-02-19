Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Death: చాలా త్వరగా వెళ్లిపోయావు సోదరా.. మహేశ్‌ ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్‌

Feb 19, 2023, 12:07 IST
Taraka Ratna Passed Away: Mahesh Babu, Allu arjun Other Tollywood Celebrities Officers Condolences - Sakshi

తారకరత్న మృతికి సంతాపం తెలిపిన పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు

నందమూరి హీరో తారకరత్న మరణంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో విషాదం నెలకొంది. 23 రోజుల పాటు మృత్యువుతో పోరాటం చేసిన తారకరత్న బెంగళూరులోని నారాయణ హృదయాలలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ శనివారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆయన మరణ వార్త తెలుసుకున్న సినీ ప్రముఖులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతాపం ప్రటిస్తున్నారు. 

తారకరత్న మరణ వార్త తనను షాక్‌కు గురిచేసిందని మహేశ్‌బాబు ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ‘చాలా త్వరగా వెళ్లిపోయాను సోదరా... ఈ దుఃఖ సమయంలో మీ కుటుంబానికి మనోధైర్యం కలిగించాలి అని భగవంతుడిని కోరుకుంటున్నాను’ అని మహేశ్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

తారకరత్న గారి మరణ వార్త విని చాలా బాధ పడ్డాను. చాలా త్వరగా వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఆయన కుటుంబం, స్నేహితులు, అభిమానులకి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి’ అని అల్లు అర్జున్ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు.

నందమూరి తారకరత్న మరణవార్త విని చాలా బాధ పడ్డాను. ఓ డైనమిక్ వ్యక్తి చాలా త్వరగా ఈ లోకాన్ని విడిచి వెళ్లారు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మరియు స్నేహితులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి’ అని వెంకటేశ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు. అలాగే పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పాటు పలువురు నటీనటులు, దర్శక నిర్మాతలు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు. 

