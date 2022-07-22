Ranveer Singh: హీరో నగ్న ఫొటోషూట్పై వైరల్ అవుతున్న మీమ్స్
Ranveer Singh New Photoshoot: స్టార్ హీరో రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ సినిమాలతోనే కాదు, తన డ్రెస్సింగ్ స్టైల్తోనూ నిత్యం వార్తల్లో నిలుస్తుంటాడు. అయితే ఈసారి మాత్రం ఒంటి మీద నూలు పోగు లేకుండా దర్శనమిచ్చి షాకిచ్చాడు.పేపర్ మ్యాగజైన్ కోసం నగ్నావతారంలో ఫొటోలు దిగాడు. ఎలాంటి బట్టలు వేసుకోకుండా కూర్చుని, కార్పెట్ మీద దర్జాగా పడుకుని స్టిల్స్ ఇచ్చాడు.
1972లో కాస్మొపాలిటన్ మ్యాగజైన్ కోసం నగ్నంగా పోజులిచ్చిన పాప్ ఐకాన్ బర్ట్ రెనాల్డ్స్కు నివాళిగా ఈ ఫొటోషూట్ చేశారట. ఏదేమైనా ప్రస్తుతం రణ్వీర్ న్యూడ్ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట వైరల్గా మారాయి. చాలామంది హీరో ఫొటోలను చూసి నవ్వాపుకోలేకపోతుండగా పలు మీమ్స్ నెటిజన్లను కడుపుబ్బా నవ్విస్తున్నాయి. అవేంటో మీరూ చూసేయండి..
Literally Lizards In My Room be like:#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/SMUBb7AZ2u
— Yash Shashi Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 21, 2022
They said don’t wear such clothes, he took their advice too seriously #ranveersingh
Why only i should suffer 😂 pic.twitter.com/DXclZdZ6CA
— TRP king (@sid80dude) July 22, 2022
😂 Sorry, I'm not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial
I just found this picture genuinely funny🤣 #ranveerified #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH
— Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022
The Creation of #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/lCpXQApL9g
— Sadman Kabbo (@sadman4kabbo) July 21, 2022
Fixed it.#RanveerSingh #ranveervswild pic.twitter.com/uDdQSobdof
— Nobody (@to_mani) July 21, 2022
Street Dogs Under the Car when it's heavy rain outside🌧️#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/3dBUlbnMMy
— Dharmik R (@ProfessorRd24) July 22, 2022
3 year old me when i don't want to take a bath...#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XbXpvmE5Hw
— Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) July 21, 2022
You were laughing at his clothes, now what will u do.#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/cvoOMLR3Ny
— saloon yousafzai (@saloonyousafza2) July 21, 2022
Deepika reaction after she finds out #RanveerSingh goes naked for magazine Photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/tEr34mVYHv
— Priyanka Tiwari (@tw_priyanka) July 22, 2022
Who can relate ?
Just for fun. #RanveerSingh #MEMES pic.twitter.com/hGXmqTImmd
— Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) July 22, 2022
When @deepikapadukone
Not giving her costumes for photoshoot#RanveerSingh he did photoshoot with nude 💯🔥@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/05hzg6Gieu
— saikiran mandapuri (@saikiranM8721) July 21, 2022
no caption needed
only draw 😜#RanveerSingh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mt9NW2RtDB
— Sonu ♥ (@Sonu_Sidheart) July 22, 2022
Me after watching Ranveer singh nude photoshoot.😂😂#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/zjaxjhn9js
— impowerpuffgrl (@ipowerpuff1) July 22, 2022
