Ranveer Singh New Photoshoot: స్టార్‌ హీరో రణ్‌వీర్‌ సింగ్‌ సినిమాలతోనే కాదు, తన డ్రెస్సింగ్‌ స్టైల్‌తోనూ నిత్యం వార్తల్లో నిలుస్తుంటాడు. అయితే ఈసారి మాత్రం ఒంటి మీద నూలు పోగు లేకుండా దర్శనమిచ్చి షాకిచ్చాడు.పేపర్‌ మ్యాగజైన్‌ కోసం నగ్నావతారంలో ఫొటోలు దిగాడు. ఎలాంటి బట్టలు వేసుకోకుండా కూర్చుని, కార్పెట్‌ మీద దర్జాగా పడుకుని స్టిల్స్‌ ఇచ్చాడు.

1972లో కాస్మొపాలిటన్‌ మ్యాగజైన్‌ కోసం నగ్నంగా పోజులిచ్చిన పాప్‌ ఐకాన్‌ బర్ట్‌ రెనాల్డ్స్‌కు నివాళిగా ఈ ఫొటోషూట్‌ చేశారట. ఏదేమైనా ప్రస్తుతం రణ్‌వీర్‌ న్యూడ్‌ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. చాలామంది హీరో ఫొటోలను చూసి నవ్వాపుకోలేకపోతుండగా పలు మీమ్స్‌ నెటిజన్లను కడుపుబ్బా నవ్విస్తున్నాయి. అవేంటో మీరూ చూసేయండి..

