Lata Mangeshkar: లతా మంగేష్కర్‌కు​ ప్రముఖుల నివాళులు

Feb 06, 2022, 10:59 IST
Lata Mangeshkar Death: PM Modi And Bollywood Celebrities Expressed Condolences - Sakshi

ఎవరి పేరు చెప్తే కోకిల సైతం గర్వంగా తలెత్తి చూస్తుందో ఆమె గొంతు మూగబోయింది. గత కొద్దిరోజులుగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ కన్నుమూశారు. ముంబైలోని బ్రీచ్‌ క్యాండీ ఆస్పత్రిలో ఆదివారం ఉదయం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆమె మృతి పట్ల సినీ, రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖులతో పాటు అన్ని రంగాల సెలబ్రిటీలు ఆమెకు నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నారు. ఆమె మరణం ఇండస్ట్రీకి తీరని లోటని పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

'మాటల్లో చెప్పలేనంత వేదనలో ఉన్నాను. లతా దీదీ మనందరినీ వదిలి వెళ్లిపోయారు. రాబోయే తరాలు ఆమెను గుర్తుపెట్టుకుంటాయి. లతాజీ మరణం ఎంతగానో బాధించింది, ఆమె లేని లోటు పూడ్చలేదనిది. ఆమె మధురమైన స్వరం ప్రజలను మంతమగ్ధులను చేసింది. ఆమె ఎనలేని అసమాన సామర్థ్యం కలిగి ఉంది. సినిమాలకు అతీతంగా, ఆమె భారతదేశం అభివృద్ధిపై ఎల్లప్పుడూ మక్కువ చూపేది. అభివృద్ధి చెందిన భారతదేశాన్ని చూడాలని కోరుకుంది. లతా దీదీ నుండి నేను అపారమైన ప్రేమను పొందడం నా గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నాను. ఆమెతో నా పరిచయం మరువలేనిది' అని ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ ట్విటర్లో నివాళులు అర్పించారు.

'దేశం గర్వించదగ్గ, సంగీత ప్రపంచంలో స్వర కోకిల, భారత రత్న గ్రహీత లతా మంగేష్కర్‌గారి మృతి బాధాకరం. ఆమె మృతి దేశానికి తీరని లోటు. ఆమె పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు హృదయపూర్వక నివాళులు అరిస్తున్నాను. ఆమె 30 వేలకు పైగా పాటలు పాడింది. సంగీత ప్రియులందరికీ ఆమె స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలిచింది. దేశప్రజలందరితో పాటు నాకూ లతాజీ పాటలంటే చాలా ఇష్టం. ఖాళీ సమయం దొరికినప్పుడల్లా ఆమె పాటలు వింటూ ఉంటాను' అని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు కేంద్ర మంత్రి నితిన్‌ గడ్కరీ.

'లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ మరణవార్త ఎంతగానో బాధిస్తోంది. ఆమె రాబోయే తరాలకు విలువైన పాటల వారసత్వాన్ని మిగిల్చింది. ఆమె ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. ఆమె కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ఇదే నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి' అని బోనీ కపూర్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో భావోద్వేగానికి లోనయ్యారు.

