ఎవరి పేరు చెప్తే కోకిల సైతం గర్వంగా తలెత్తి చూస్తుందో ఆమె గొంతు మూగబోయింది. గత కొద్దిరోజులుగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ కన్నుమూశారు. ముంబైలోని బ్రీచ్‌ క్యాండీ ఆస్పత్రిలో ఆదివారం ఉదయం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆమె మృతి పట్ల సినీ, రాజకీయ, క్రీడా ప్రముఖులతో పాటు అన్ని రంగాల సెలబ్రిటీలు ఆమెకు నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నారు. ఆమె మరణం ఇండస్ట్రీకి తీరని లోటని పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

'మాటల్లో చెప్పలేనంత వేదనలో ఉన్నాను. లతా దీదీ మనందరినీ వదిలి వెళ్లిపోయారు. రాబోయే తరాలు ఆమెను గుర్తుపెట్టుకుంటాయి. లతాజీ మరణం ఎంతగానో బాధించింది, ఆమె లేని లోటు పూడ్చలేదనిది. ఆమె మధురమైన స్వరం ప్రజలను మంతమగ్ధులను చేసింది. ఆమె ఎనలేని అసమాన సామర్థ్యం కలిగి ఉంది. సినిమాలకు అతీతంగా, ఆమె భారతదేశం అభివృద్ధిపై ఎల్లప్పుడూ మక్కువ చూపేది. అభివృద్ధి చెందిన భారతదేశాన్ని చూడాలని కోరుకుంది. లతా దీదీ నుండి నేను అపారమైన ప్రేమను పొందడం నా గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నాను. ఆమెతో నా పరిచయం మరువలేనిది' అని ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ ట్విటర్లో నివాళులు అర్పించారు.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

'దేశం గర్వించదగ్గ, సంగీత ప్రపంచంలో స్వర కోకిల, భారత రత్న గ్రహీత లతా మంగేష్కర్‌గారి మృతి బాధాకరం. ఆమె మృతి దేశానికి తీరని లోటు. ఆమె పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు హృదయపూర్వక నివాళులు అరిస్తున్నాను. ఆమె 30 వేలకు పైగా పాటలు పాడింది. సంగీత ప్రియులందరికీ ఆమె స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలిచింది. దేశప్రజలందరితో పాటు నాకూ లతాజీ పాటలంటే చాలా ఇష్టం. ఖాళీ సమయం దొరికినప్పుడల్లా ఆమె పాటలు వింటూ ఉంటాను' అని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు కేంద్ర మంత్రి నితిన్‌ గడ్కరీ.

लता दीदी प्रखर देशभक्त थी। स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर जी की विचारधारा पर उनकी हमेशा ही दृढ़ श्रद्धा रही है। उनका जीवन अनेक उपलब्धियों से भरा रहा है। लता जी हमेशा ही अच्छे कामों के लिए हम सभी को प्रेरणा देती रही हैं। भारतीय संगीत में उनका योगदान अतुलनीय है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

'లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ మరణవార్త ఎంతగానో బాధిస్తోంది. ఆమె రాబోయే తరాలకు విలువైన పాటల వారసత్వాన్ని మిగిల్చింది. ఆమె ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. ఆమె కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ఇదే నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి' అని బోనీ కపూర్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో భావోద్వేగానికి లోనయ్యారు.

Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022

There will be always only one Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar ! Rest in Peace Lata Ji. pic.twitter.com/TDPescIdNw — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 6, 2022

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

Short of words and will always be while saying anything about this LEGEND 💔

Learning to sing early on in my childhood, I was always told to follow your path by my father.

I am blessed and honoured to have shared my birthday with you 🙏🏻❤️ OM SHANTI 🙏🏻 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/PbtKmSE2dN — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) February 6, 2022

A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am.

My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti 🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/lEp50LL8CH — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 6, 2022

A huge loss to the nation... Our nightingale is no more! My heartfelt condolences to Lata Ji's family and near ones. #RestInPeace #LataMangeshkar 💔 pic.twitter.com/52Kc005emu — adaa khan (@adaa1nonly) February 6, 2022

The end of an era as the nightingale falls silent.

Rest In Peace. 💐#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/F8LtGm93Z7 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. She was the melodious voice of India, who dedicated her life to enriching Indian music in her more than 7 decades long rich contribution. pic.twitter.com/oIXyl55Xl5 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 6, 2022

Death of Lata Mangeshkar is end of a #goldenera of Indian music, which ruled the world. She was very good human being and world-class singer. She will always live with us through her music. My homage. Om Shanthi. #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/zCtss5EP0m — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 6, 2022