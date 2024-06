భక్తితో దైవదర్శనం..నవ్వుతూ మృత్యు ఒడిలోకి! వైరల్‌ వీడియో

TW ⚠️



Instead of hitting the brake, she pushed the accelerator at the edge of the hill…



Despite not knowing how to drive, she reversed a Toyota Etios as her friend Shivraj Mule recorded.



Shweta Survase, 23, from Ch. Sambhaji Nagar, died while making a reel near Dutt Dham… pic.twitter.com/eadsWau9AT

