నా తదుపరి చిత్రం ‘దిశ’: వర్మ

Feb 01, 2020, 14:21 IST
Ram Gopal Varma Announced His Next Movie Titled Disha - Sakshi

సమాజంలో జరిగిన వాస్తవిక ఘటనల అంశాలనే కథగా తీసుకొని సినిమాలను తెరకెక్కించడంలో సంచలన దర్శకుడు రామ్‌గోపాల్‌ వర్మ దిట్ట అన్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటివరకు వర్మ తీసిన వివాదస్పద చిత్రాలే ఇందుకు నిదర్శనం. తాజాగా యావత్‌ దేశాన్ని కుదిపేసిన దిశ ఘటన ఆధారంగా ఓ సినిమా తెరకెక్కించబోతున్నట్లు వర్మ అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించాడు. ఈ విషయాన్ని తన అధికారిక ట్విటర్‌ ద్వారా వెల్లడించాడు. 

వర్మ తన తదుపరి సినిమాకు సంబంధించి అంశాలను వెల్లడిస్తూ, దిశ అత్యాచార ఘటన జరిగిన ప్రదేశాలకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలను ట్విటర్‌లో పోస్ట్‌ చేశాడు. ‘దిశ అత్యాచారం, హత్య ఘటనల ఆధారంగా సినిమా చేయబోతున్నాను. ఆ సినిమాకు ‘దిశ’ అనే టైటిల్‌ను ఫిక్స్‌ చేశాం. ఢిల్లీలో నిర్భయ ఘటన వంటి అత్యంత పాశవిక ఘటన జరిగిన తర్వాత ఓ యువతిపై అత్యాచారం చేసి సజీవదహనం చేశారు. నిర్భయ దోషుల నుంచి కొత్తగా వస్తున్న అత్యాచార దోషులు ఏం నేర్చుకుంటున్నారో ‘దిశ’ చిత్రంలో  భయంకరమైన గుణపాఠంగా తెలపబోతున్నాం. 

నిర్భయను అత్యాచారం చేసి రోడ్డు మీద వదిలివెళ్లారు. అలా చేస్తే శిక్ష పడదు అనుకున్నారు. కానీ పోలీసులకు చిక్కారు. అలాంటి పరిస్థితి తమకు రాకూడదని దిశను ఆ దోషులు కాల్చి చంపారు. నిర్భయ దోషులను ఈ రోజు ఉరి వేయాల్సింది. కానీ మురికి న్యాయవాది ఏపీ సింగ్‌ పిటిషన్‌ వేసి ఉరిశిక్ష వాయిదా పడేలా చేశారు’ అంటూ వర్మ వరుస ట్వీట్లు చేశాడు. ఇక అంతకుముందు నిర్భయ దోషులకు ఉరిశిక్ష అమలు వాయిదా పడటంపై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. 

