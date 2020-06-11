Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll - #14Days14Asanas Each day, I’ll be putting up one asana that I absolutely love and practice regularly and I’d love for you’ll to do the same asana, click a picture, tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Today’s asana is ’Sarvangasana’ - Lie down with your back on the floor, and palms close to your body - Lift your legs and bring them close to your heart - Lift your lower body slowly and place your hands on your lower back, keeping your elbows close to the torso - Slowly lift your legs up, forming a straight line with your forearm - Breathe normally without any pressure on your neck - To come out of the pose, fold your knees, bring your legs close to the chest and slowly release your hands I’m super excited to see how beautifully you all do this asana, do not forget to tag me and #14Days14Asanas #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek

