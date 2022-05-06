Joginapally Santosh Kumar: ఎంపీ కెమెరాలో సింహం బందీ 

May 06, 2022, 14:42 IST
TRS MP J Santosh Kumar Visits Gir National Park in Gujarat, Takes Picture Of Lion - Sakshi

సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్‌: అడవికి రారాజుగా దర్పంతో విశ్రమిస్తున్న సింహాన్ని రాజ్యసభ సభ్యుడు జోగినిపల్లి సంతోష్‌ కుమార్‌ తన కెమెరాలో బంధించారు. పర్యావరణం, అటవీ, వాతావరణ మార్పులపై ఎంపీ జైరామ్‌ రమేశ్‌ నేతృత్వంలో పార్లమెంటరీ స్టాండింగ్‌ కమిటీ గురువారం గుజరాత్‌లోని గిర్‌ జాతీయ వన్యప్రాణుల అభయారణ్యాన్ని సందర్శించింది. కమిటీ సభ్యుడిగా జోగినిపల్లి సంతోష్‌కుమార్‌ ఈ పర్యటన వివరాలను ట్విట్టర్‌తో పాటు మీడియాతో పంచుకున్నారు. గిర్‌ సింహాలను దగ్గరిగా చూడటం తనను మంత్రముగ్ధుడిని చేసిందని, రోమాలు నిక్కబొడ్చుకున్నాయని ఆయన తెలిపారు.  

