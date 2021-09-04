టోక్యో: టోక్యో వేదికగా జరుగుతున్న పారా ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో శనివారం భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో రెండు పతకాలు చేరాయి. 50 మీటర్ల పిస్టల్‌ షూటింగ్‌ విభాగంలో మనీష్‌ నర్వాల్‌ బంగారు పతకం సాధించగా, సింఘ్‌ రాజ్‌ అధనా రజత పతకం కైవసం చేసుకున్నాడు. దీంతో భారత్‌ ఖాతాలో 15 పతకాలు చేరాయి. వీటిలో మూడు పసిడి, ఏడు రజత, ఐదు కాంస్య పతకాలు ఉన్నాయి.

పారా ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో పతకాలు సాధించిన మనీష్‌ నర్వాల్‌, సింఘ్‌ రాజ్‌ అధనాను ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అభినందించారు. మరో వైపు బాడ్మింటన్ లో సుహాస్ యతిరాజ్, ప్రమోద్ భగత్ లు ఫైనల్స్ లోకి ప్రవేశించి ఇప్పటికే రెండు పతకాలను ఖాయం చేయగా... మరో ఇద్దరు ప్లేయర్స్ తరుణ్, మనోజ్ సర్కార్ లు కాంస్యాల కోసం పోరాడనున్నారు.

#Paralympics#Praise4Para Perseverance. Podium. Pride. 🇮🇳 THANK YOU for this! 🙏 #Paralympics#Praise4Para Repeat after us - INDIAAAAA...INDIA! 🇮🇳

🥳🥳🥳 Para Shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana dominate the podium as they bag GOLD and SILVER respectively in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Event pic.twitter.com/mP2DLHxQAc — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 4, 2021 Manish Narwal and @AdhanaSinghraj make the country proud in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 pic.twitter.com/iQdQVJPTGW — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 4, 2021

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021