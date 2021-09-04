Tokyo Paralympics 2021: భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో బంగారు పతకం..

Manish Wns Gold Singhraj Silver in Mixed 50m Pistol - Sakshi

టోక్యో: టోక్యో వేదికగా జరుగుతున్న పారా ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో శనివారం భారత్ ఖాతాలో మరో రెండు పతకాలు చేరాయి. 50 మీటర్ల పిస్టల్‌ షూటింగ్‌ విభాగంలో  మనీష్‌ నర్వాల్‌ బంగారు పతకం సాధించగా, సింఘ్‌ రాజ్‌ అధనా రజత పతకం కైవసం చేసుకున్నాడు. దీంతో భారత్‌ ఖాతాలో 15 పతకాలు చేరాయి. వీటిలో మూడు పసిడి, ఏడు రజత, ఐదు కాంస్య పతకాలు ఉన్నాయి.

పారా ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో పతకాలు సాధించిన మనీష్‌ నర్వాల్‌, సింఘ్‌ రాజ్‌ అధనాను ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అభినందించారు. మరో వైపు బాడ్మింటన్ లో సుహాస్ యతిరాజ్, ప్రమోద్ భగత్ లు ఫైనల్స్ లోకి ప్రవేశించి ఇప్పటికే రెండు పతకాలను ఖాయం చేయగా... మరో ఇద్దరు ప్లేయర్స్ తరుణ్, మనోజ్ సర్కార్ లు కాంస్యాల కోసం పోరాడనున్నారు. 

