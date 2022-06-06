FIH Hockey 5s: హాకీ ఫైవ్స్‌ విజేత భారత్‌  

లుసానే: అంతర్జాతీయ హాకీ సమాఖ్య (ఎఫ్‌ఐహెచ్‌) హాకీ ఫైవ్స్‌ టోర్నమెంట్‌లో (ఒక్కో జట్టులో ఐదుగురు చొప్పున ఆడతారు) భారత పురుషుల జట్టు విజేతగా నిలిచింది. ఐదు జట్ల మధ్య జరిగిన ఈ టోర్నీలో భారత్‌ అజేయంగా నిలిచింది.

పోలాండ్‌ జట్టుతో ఆదివారం హోరాహోరీగా జరిగిన ఫైనల్లో భారత్‌ 6–4 గోల్స్‌ తేడాతో గెలిచింది. భారత్‌ తరఫున సంజయ్, గురీందర్‌ సింగ్‌ ఒక్కో గోల్‌ చేయగా... ధమి బాబీ సింగ్, రాహీల్‌ మొహమ్మద్‌ రెండేసి గోల్స్‌ సాధించారు.



Once again, the Indian Men's Team has made India proud! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SZ6ixzKd55

Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning Gold in the all-new format of Hockey at the Hero FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne 2022. 🏆

