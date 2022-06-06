FIH Hockey 5s: హాకీ ఫైవ్స్‌ విజేత భారత్‌  

Jun 06, 2022, 08:14 IST
FIH Hockey 5s: India Beat Poland In Final Emerges As Champions - Sakshi

లుసానే: అంతర్జాతీయ హాకీ సమాఖ్య (ఎఫ్‌ఐహెచ్‌) హాకీ ఫైవ్స్‌ టోర్నమెంట్‌లో  (ఒక్కో జట్టులో ఐదుగురు చొప్పున ఆడతారు) భారత పురుషుల జట్టు విజేతగా నిలిచింది. ఐదు జట్ల మధ్య జరిగిన ఈ టోర్నీలో భారత్‌ అజేయంగా నిలిచింది.  

పోలాండ్‌ జట్టుతో ఆదివారం హోరాహోరీగా జరిగిన ఫైనల్లో భారత్‌ 6–4 గోల్స్‌ తేడాతో గెలిచింది. భారత్‌ తరఫున సంజయ్, గురీందర్‌ సింగ్‌ ఒక్కో గోల్‌ చేయగా... ధమి బాబీ సింగ్, రాహీల్‌ మొహమ్మద్‌ రెండేసి గోల్స్‌ సాధించారు. 
 

Read latest Sports News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
International Hockey Federation
Indian team
Poland



 

Read also in:
Back to Top