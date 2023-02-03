K Vishwanath : తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం మీరు.. కె.విశ్వనాథ్‌కు ప్రముఖుల నివాళులు

Feb 03, 2023, 09:40 IST
Tollywood Celebrities Condolences Over Death Of Legendary Telugu Filmmaker K Vishwanath - Sakshi

మరో సినీ దిగ్గజం నేలకొరిగింది. కళా తపస్వి శకం ముగిసింది. లెజెండరీ డైరెక్టర్‌ కె. విశ్వనాథ్‌ మరణం చిత్ర పరిశ్రమను తీవ్ర విషాదంలోకి నెట్టివేసింది. గత కొన్నిరోజులుగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న ఆయన గతరాత్రి తీవ్ర అస్వస్థతకు గురికాగా హుటాహుటిన హైదరాబాద్‌లోని ఓ ప్రైవేట్ ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. అక్కడ చికిత్స పొందుతూ రాత్రి 11గంటలకు ఆయన తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు.

తెలుగు చిత్రపరిశ్రమకు గొప్ప గౌరవాన్ని, గుర్తింపు తీసుకొచ్చిన విశ్వనాథ్ 50కి పైగా సినిమాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.విశ్వనాథ్‌ మృతి పట్ల సినీ ప్రముఖులు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. సినీ పరిశ్రమ మరో దిగ్గజాన్ని కోల్పోయిందంటూ ఆయన సేవలను గుర్తుచేసుకుంటున్నారు.

 

