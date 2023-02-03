మరో సినీ దిగ్గజం నేలకొరిగింది. కళా తపస్వి శకం ముగిసింది. లెజెండరీ డైరెక్టర్‌ కె. విశ్వనాథ్‌ మరణం చిత్ర పరిశ్రమను తీవ్ర విషాదంలోకి నెట్టివేసింది. గత కొన్నిరోజులుగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న ఆయన గతరాత్రి తీవ్ర అస్వస్థతకు గురికాగా హుటాహుటిన హైదరాబాద్‌లోని ఓ ప్రైవేట్ ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. అక్కడ చికిత్స పొందుతూ రాత్రి 11గంటలకు ఆయన తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు.

తెలుగు చిత్రపరిశ్రమకు గొప్ప గౌరవాన్ని, గుర్తింపు తీసుకొచ్చిన విశ్వనాథ్ 50కి పైగా సినిమాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.విశ్వనాథ్‌ మృతి పట్ల సినీ ప్రముఖులు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. సినీ పరిశ్రమ మరో దిగ్గజాన్ని కోల్పోయిందంటూ ఆయన సేవలను గుర్తుచేసుకుంటున్నారు.

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.

Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.

సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023

Rest in peace Vishwanath garu … thank u for everything🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.. u

Continue to live in our hearts 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/QfjPIYAfsx — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) February 3, 2023

Sad to hear about the passing of India’s 1st auteur director #KVishwanath ..He is gone , but his films will live forever 💐💐💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 3, 2023

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary director K. Vishwanath Garu. His urge n passion for storytelling and his commitment to excellence have inspired many filmmakers like me to strive for the best in our own work. We all will miss him dearly... #RIPVishwanathGaru 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PFvbOEuaFd — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) February 3, 2023

Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss.

His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2023

We have lost another gem! What a legend! #KVishwanath gaaru will be remembered forever for his art, his passion and understanding of films. Never got an opportunity to work with him, but been a great admirer of his work. Will be missed.

RIP #KVishwanathgaru

Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HNxvrELJnt — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 3, 2023

Rest in peace the legendary #KVishwanath sir ..

You will remembered forever in our hearts , you always live through ur great films 🙏

Om shanti#RipLegend #RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/XZE6aYUvP8 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) February 3, 2023

Cinema is above Boxoffice.

Cinema is above Stars.

Cinema is above any individual.

Who taught us this ? The greatest of greatest #KViswanathGaaru

మీ రుణం …వీడుకోలు 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 3, 2023