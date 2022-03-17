Puneeth Rajkumar James Movie Twitter Review In Telugu: కన్నడ పవర్‌స్టార్‌ పునీత్‌ రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ ఫ్యాన్‌ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ గురించి ప్రత్యేంకగా చెప్పాల్సిన పనిలేదు. 'అప్పు' అంటూ అభిమానులు ప్రేమగా పిలుచుకునే కన్నడిగుల ఆర్యాధ్య నటుడాయన. స్టార్‌ హీరోగా ఓ వెలుగు వెలిగిన పునీత్‌ హఠాన్మరణం యావత్‌ పరిశ్రమను కదిలించింది. ఆయన మరణవార్తను ఇప్పటికీ అభిమానులు జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. చిన్న వయసులోనే పునీత్‌ చనిపోవడం కన్నడ నాట తీవ్ర విషాదాన్ని నింపింది. ఇక ఆయన హీరోగా నటించిన చివరి చిత్రం జేమ్స్‌ గురువారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. మార్చి17న ఆయన పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేశారు.

చేతన్‌ కుమార్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ సినిమాను కన్నడ, తెలుగు,తమిళం, మలయాళం, హిందీ భాషల్లో విడుదల చేశారు. టాలీవుడ్‌ హీరో శ్రీకాంత్‌ ఈ చిత్రంలో విలన్‌గా నటించారు. ప్రియా ఆనంద్‌ పునీత్‌కి జోడీగా నటించింది. పునీత్‌ నటించిన చివరి చిత్రం కావడంతో థియేటర్ల వద్ద అభిమానులు బారులు తీరారు. కర్నాటకలో ఎన్నలేని విధంగా 500 పైగా స్క్రీన్స్‌, తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో దాదాపు 250 కి పైగా స్క్రీన్స్‌ ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా 4 వేలకు పైగా స్క్రీన్స్‌ లో ఈ సినిమాను విడుదల చేశారు.

బెనిఫిట్‌ షో మొదలైనప్పటి నుంచి ఈ చిత్రానికి హిట్‌ టాక్‌ వస్తోంది. పునీత్‌ యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ చూసి ఓవైపు ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేస్తుంటే, తమ ఆరాధ్య హీరో చివరి సినిమా ఇదేనంటూ మరికొందరు భావేద్వోగం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. మొత్తంగా ఈసినిమా ఎలా ఉందన్నది ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను పంచుకుంటున్నారు. మరి అవేంటో చూసేయండి.

#James 1st Half - Watch Out For The Massive Performance Of Our Power Star In The Pre Interval Sequence😭❤️Total Goosebumps Stuff❤️Man Literally Nailed That Whole Pre Interval Sequence 💥💥💥 #BoloBoloJames #Appu #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn

Every fan is crying coming out of theatre seeing movie😔 #PuneethRajkumar #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/JHlo6XrdB8

Couldn’t control tears when ever i see him smile will miss that beautiful simle #PuneethRajkumar #james will cherish every second of all ur time with us fans powerstar ull be missed and forever live in our hearts 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/01xa65MNJH

#James is a great commercial action entertainer. A fast paced screenplay, good story, fantastic action sequences and also good emotional content make it a perfect commercial entertainer. This movie has nice production value, music and cinematography. A very good job by director. pic.twitter.com/8Zb9c6Smmm

Watching Him First Time On Screen His action sequence are 💙🙏 #James #AppuLivesOn #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar #JamesTelugu pic.twitter.com/YOMVw0fp6T

#PuneethRajkumar #James #Powerstar Rampage. That dance, fights, screen presence!!❤ It was immensely emotional and a constant mixture of feeling his presence onscreen and absence offscreen. Yet in our hearts #AppuLivesOn . Go watch him on screen!!

As a director Chethan Wins big time he had challenges he executed things well @BahaddurChethan appreciation tweet for you Sir

#James - came out of the film with nothing but tears. Can't believe that this is his last commercial film. 'Paramathma' will forever stay in our hearts ❤️

Wishing best to team #James on behalf of Thalaivar @rajinikanth fans...#PuneethRajkumar @PuneethRajkumar

