James Movie Twitter Review: 'జేమ్స్' మూవీ ఎలా ఉందంటే...
Puneeth Rajkumar James Movie Twitter Review In Telugu: కన్నడ పవర్స్టార్ పునీత్ రాజ్కుమార్ ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ గురించి ప్రత్యేంకగా చెప్పాల్సిన పనిలేదు. 'అప్పు' అంటూ అభిమానులు ప్రేమగా పిలుచుకునే కన్నడిగుల ఆర్యాధ్య నటుడాయన. స్టార్ హీరోగా ఓ వెలుగు వెలిగిన పునీత్ హఠాన్మరణం యావత్ పరిశ్రమను కదిలించింది. ఆయన మరణవార్తను ఇప్పటికీ అభిమానులు జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. చిన్న వయసులోనే పునీత్ చనిపోవడం కన్నడ నాట తీవ్ర విషాదాన్ని నింపింది. ఇక ఆయన హీరోగా నటించిన చివరి చిత్రం జేమ్స్ గురువారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. మార్చి17న ఆయన పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేశారు.
చేతన్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ సినిమాను కన్నడ, తెలుగు,తమిళం, మలయాళం, హిందీ భాషల్లో విడుదల చేశారు. టాలీవుడ్ హీరో శ్రీకాంత్ ఈ చిత్రంలో విలన్గా నటించారు. ప్రియా ఆనంద్ పునీత్కి జోడీగా నటించింది. పునీత్ నటించిన చివరి చిత్రం కావడంతో థియేటర్ల వద్ద అభిమానులు బారులు తీరారు. కర్నాటకలో ఎన్నలేని విధంగా 500 పైగా స్క్రీన్స్, తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో దాదాపు 250 కి పైగా స్క్రీన్స్ ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా 4 వేలకు పైగా స్క్రీన్స్ లో ఈ సినిమాను విడుదల చేశారు.
బెనిఫిట్ షో మొదలైనప్పటి నుంచి ఈ చిత్రానికి హిట్ టాక్ వస్తోంది. పునీత్ యాక్షన్ సీన్స్ చూసి ఓవైపు ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేస్తుంటే, తమ ఆరాధ్య హీరో చివరి సినిమా ఇదేనంటూ మరికొందరు భావేద్వోగం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. మొత్తంగా ఈసినిమా ఎలా ఉందన్నది ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను పంచుకుంటున్నారు. మరి అవేంటో చూసేయండి.
#James 1st Half - Watch Out For The Massive Performance Of Our Power Star In The Pre Interval Sequence😭❤️Total Goosebumps Stuff❤️Man Literally Nailed That Whole Pre Interval Sequence 💥💥💥#BoloBoloJames #Appu #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn
— Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022
Celebration began at Urvashi cinemas. APPU❤❤ @Kannada_BO#CelebratePuneethRajkumar #James #Appu #BoloBoloJames pic.twitter.com/z2Jh4NOaDT
— ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ವಿ (@prashanthv18) March 17, 2022
Action is his Trademark😭🙏🏻🙏🏻#DrPuneethRajkumar #James @PuneethRajkumar #JamesHistoricEuphoria pic.twitter.com/hmOCCku3Oj
— 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐮 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 ™ (@AppuCelebration) March 17, 2022
Mental mass first half
Fights mamuluga levu🔥🔥💥
perfect tribute to appu sir 🙏🙏#James #JamesHistoricEuphoria https://t.co/gCw7uIaxia
— Amarnath CA (@CNAmarnath) March 17, 2022
Fans getting emotional seeing after #James movie🥺
Every fan is crying coming out of theatre seeing movie😔#PuneethRajkumar #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/JHlo6XrdB8
— Babu7@అన్నఫ్యాన్ (@Babu9440) March 17, 2022
Couldn’t control tears when ever i see him smile will miss that beautiful simle #PuneethRajkumar #james will cherish every second of all ur time with us fans powerstar ull be missed and forever live in our hearts 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/01xa65MNJH
— Nishanth (@nishantn138) March 17, 2022
#James is a great commercial action entertainer. A fast paced screenplay, good story, fantastic action sequences and also good emotional content make it a perfect commercial entertainer. This movie has nice production value, music and cinematography.
A very good job by director. pic.twitter.com/8Zb9c6Smmm
— Indian (@Indian1726) March 17, 2022
Watching Him First Time On Screen
His action sequence are 💙🙏#James #AppuLivesOn #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar #JamesTelugu pic.twitter.com/YOMVw0fp6T
— Teja Maddy (@maddy_teja) March 17, 2022
ST - #James (Telugu) pic.twitter.com/RVBOw2Z4In
— Ananth Nithiin (@ImAnanthV) March 17, 2022
Veeresh theatre crowd 💥💥Masssss👌#BoloBoloJames #James #CelebratePuneethRajkumar #DrPuneethRajkumar #DrPuneethRajkumar #JamesHistoricEuphoria pic.twitter.com/Dj4ZNWCbzZ
— Mahantesh (@Mahi_Appu75) March 17, 2022
#PuneethRajkumar #James#Powerstar Rampage. That dance, fights, screen presence!!❤ It was immensely emotional and a constant mixture of feeling his presence onscreen and absence offscreen. Yet in our hearts #AppuLivesOn. Go watch him on screen!!
— Gagan Gowda (@GaganGo39511084) March 17, 2022
As a director Chethan Wins big time he had challenges he executed things well@BahaddurChethan appreciation tweet for you Sir
Exceeds expectations #James #JamesonMarch17
— Yuva | James ® (@Yuva_1234) March 17, 2022
#James - came out of the film with nothing but tears. Can't believe that this is his last commercial film. 'Paramathma' will forever stay in our hearts ❤️
Wishing best to team #James on behalf of Thalaivar @rajinikanth fans...#PuneethRajkumar @PuneethRajkumar
— Bangalore RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) March 17, 2022
