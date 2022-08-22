HBD Megastar Chiranjeevi: వన్ అండ్ ఓన్లీ 'మెగాస్టార్' చిరంజీవి
మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి.. తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ స్థాయిని మార్చేసి బాక్సాఫీస్ రికార్డులు తిరగరాసిన గాడ్ఫాదర్. స్వయంకృషితో ఎదిగి మెగాస్టార్గా తనకంటూ ప్రత్యకమైన ఇమేజ్ సొంతం చేసుకున్న చిరు ప్రతి పాత్రని ‘ఛాలెంజ్’గా తీసుకొని ‘విజేత’గా నిలిచాడు. మెగాస్టార్ గురించి ఎంత చెప్పినా తక్కువే. సినిమాలతో ఎంత బిజీగా ఉన్నా ఎవరికైనా సహాయం చేయడంలో ‘ఆపద్భాందవుడు’లా ముందుంటారు. నేనున్నానంటూ ధైర్యం చెప్పడమే కాదు.. వారికి కొండంత భరోసా ఇస్తారు.
టాలీవుడ్లోనే కాకుండా ఇండియన్ సినిమా చరిత్రలనే నతకంటూ ప్రత్యేక పేజీలను లిఖించుకున్న చిరంజీవి నేడు(సోమవారం)67వ వసంతంలోకి అడుగుపెడుతున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా ఆయనకు పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖుల నుంచి ఆయనకు బర్త్డే విషెస్ వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి.
My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets
Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day.
— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 22, 2022
Some people think that Annaya is a Born Winner ?!
But the saying is True that
"Winners are not born
They are made"
&
I am glad I am one of the few who Saw & Know what went into making of this Greatest winner of All time
his Commitment,
his Courage &
his never ending hardwork.. pic.twitter.com/4Zom87NMf9
— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) August 22, 2022
Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday.
May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life ❤️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/EV31caXWOh
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 22, 2022
Extremely glad and grateful to launch the CDP of our 𝘽𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙊𝙛 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨,
My Dearest DADDY - 'Mega Star' @KChiruTweets Garu! ❤️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi#MegastarBdayCDP pic.twitter.com/tejbl6ukZa
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 20, 2022
“స్వయంకృషితో మెగాస్టార్ గా ఎదిగి ఎందరో నటులకు ఆదర్శంగా నిలవడంతో పాటు బ్లడ్ బ్యాంక్ ద్వారా ఎంతోమందికి ప్రాణదాతగా నిలిచిన చిరంజీవిగారికి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు” @KChiruTweets #Megastar #birthday #MegastarChiranjeeviBday pic.twitter.com/qmynZW1BMS
— Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) August 21, 2022
Happy Birthday Megastarr @KChiruTweets sir ❤️
IIII Looooove You!
Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are! pic.twitter.com/NLTa0jSbzu
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 22, 2022
My SuperHero
My inspiration
The Game Changer
Tha Walking legend
The Philanthropist
The Man of Masses
The MEGASTAR⭐️
HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU UNCLE
Love you#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi garu#HBDChiranjeevi garu pic.twitter.com/Qy8Uuhp1qF
— Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) August 22, 2022
Wishing a very happy birthday to Megastar @KChiruTweets garu. May you keep inspiring generations to come. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/TyeD88X8UQ
— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) August 22, 2022
Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR ⭐️ #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/6rAgqngjZq
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022
Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets sir. Wishing you great health and happiness always. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/LDyc8jyq8O
— Anjali (@yoursanjali) August 22, 2022
Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to
the Boss of Silverscreen & MEGASTAR 🌟 of Millions @KChiruTweets Annayya ❤️
True SUPERHERO in REEL & REAL LIFE#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/w1asLpCW0c
— Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) August 21, 2022
Happy Birthday to Annaya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu.Wishing you a great health and happiness always Annaya. #MegastarChiranjeevi #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/fT7qAj09e3
— SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) August 22, 2022
Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets ... sir Keep on Inspiring.always love & respect in my heart ❤️💐#HBDMegastar #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/djld4ghl76
— BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) August 22, 2022
Here's Wishing Megastar @KChiruTweets Uncle A Very Happy Birthday ❤️
All The Best For Your Upcoming Mega Project's 👍#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #GodFather pic.twitter.com/lsAJbPSq7e
— Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja (@Mokshagna_Offl) August 22, 2022
Wishing one and only Megastar @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday! ❤️✨#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/4ZEuGhVlxv
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) August 22, 2022
Happy birthday sir ❤️☺️@KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi gaaru :) pic.twitter.com/sfLcFsirT1
— Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) August 22, 2022