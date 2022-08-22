HBD Megastar Chiranjeevi: వన్‌ అండ్‌ ఓన్లీ 'మెగాస్టార్‌' చిరంజీవి

మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి.. తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ స్థాయిని మార్చేసి బాక్సాఫీస్‌ రికార్డులు తిరగరాసిన గాడ్‌ఫాదర్‌. స్వయంకృషితో ఎదిగి మెగాస్టార్‌గా తనకంటూ ప్రత్యకమైన ఇమేజ్‌ సొంతం చేసుకున్న చిరు ప్రతి పాత్రని ‘ఛాలెంజ్‌’గా తీసుకొని ‘విజేత’గా నిలిచాడు. మెగాస్టార్ గురించి ఎంత చెప్పినా తక్కువే. సినిమాలతో ఎంత బిజీగా ఉన్నా ఎవరికైనా సహాయం చేయడంలో​ ‘ఆపద్భాందవుడు’లా ముందుంటారు. నేనున్నానంటూ ధైర్యం చెప్పడమే కాదు.. వారికి కొండంత భరోసా ఇస్తారు.

టాలీవుడ్‌లోనే కాకుండా ఇండియన్‌ సినిమా చరిత్రలనే నతకంటూ ప్రత్యేక పేజీలను లిఖించుకున్న చిరంజీవి నేడు(సోమవారం)67వ వసంతంలోకి అడుగుపెడుతున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా ఆయనకు పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖుల నుంచి ఆయనకు బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌ వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి.

My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day.

Some people think that Annaya is a Born Winner ?!

But the saying is True that

"Winners are not born

They are made"

&

I am glad I am one of the few who Saw & Know what went into making of this Greatest winner of All time

his Commitment,

his Courage &

his never ending hardwork.. pic.twitter.com/4Zom87NMf9

— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) August 22, 2022