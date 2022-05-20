HBD Jr NTR: తారక్‌కు బర్త్‌డే శుభాకాంక్షలు చెప్పిన సెలబ్రిటీలు

May 20, 2022, 14:10 IST
Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Thaman and Ajay Devgn and Other Celebrities Wishes to Jr NTR - Sakshi

యంగ్‌ టైగర్‌ జూనియర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ పేరు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో మార్మోగిపోతోంది. ఈరోజు (మే 20) ఆయన పుట్టినరోజును పురస్కరించుకుని నిన్నటి నుంచే హడావుడి మొదలు పెట్టారు ఫ్యాన్స్‌. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌తో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా బెస్ట్‌ యాక్టర్‌ అని పిలిపించుకుంటున్న తారక్‌కు నీరాజనాలు పలుకుతూ పలు ఫొటోలను షేర్‌ చేస్తూ సోషల్‌ మీడియాను షేక్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. అటు ఎన్టీఆర్‌ సైతం తన 30, 31వ చిత్రాలకు సంబంధించిన అప్‌డేట్‌లను షేర్‌ చేసి అభిమానులను సర్‌ప్రైజ్‌ చేశాడు. పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు తారక్‌తో తమకున్న అనుబంధాన్ని పంచుకుంటూ ఆయనకు బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌ చెప్పారు. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ఉండాలని, ఇలాగే జనాల హృదయాలను గెల్చుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

