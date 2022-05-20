యంగ్‌ టైగర్‌ జూనియర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ పేరు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో మార్మోగిపోతోంది. ఈరోజు (మే 20) ఆయన పుట్టినరోజును పురస్కరించుకుని నిన్నటి నుంచే హడావుడి మొదలు పెట్టారు ఫ్యాన్స్‌. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌తో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా బెస్ట్‌ యాక్టర్‌ అని పిలిపించుకుంటున్న తారక్‌కు నీరాజనాలు పలుకుతూ పలు ఫొటోలను షేర్‌ చేస్తూ సోషల్‌ మీడియాను షేక్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. అటు ఎన్టీఆర్‌ సైతం తన 30, 31వ చిత్రాలకు సంబంధించిన అప్‌డేట్‌లను షేర్‌ చేసి అభిమానులను సర్‌ప్రైజ్‌ చేశాడు. పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు తారక్‌తో తమకున్న అనుబంధాన్ని పంచుకుంటూ ఆయనకు బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌ చెప్పారు. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ఉండాలని, ఇలాగే జనాల హృదయాలను గెల్చుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done❤️

Ajay pic.twitter.com/2XzZDOKrjc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2022

Wishing you a very happy birthday Tarak @tarak9999 🤗🤗 May this birthday be filled with abundance of Love, Joy and success.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Fnt89eAjYB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2022

Happy birthday to this powerhouse! Tarak, I pray you have good health and great success! Kill it this year 🔥@tarak9999 — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 20, 2022

Wish you a Happy birthday @tarak9999 , more success, peace and strength to you❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBA2s4xMMw — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 20, 2022

Wishing our @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with strength, prosperity, and successful endeavors ahead. - @BvsnP (BVSN Prasad)#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/zhPTr5yAtC — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) May 20, 2022

Wishing a Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest Man Of Masses🤩🤩🔥🔥..Many Many Happy Returns of the Day @tarak9999 Sir😇😇🙏🏽🙏🏽#HappyBirthdayNTR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P4KcswIY11 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 20, 2022

Birthday Wishes to Dearest @tarak9999 Anna🤗 Wishing you loads of success & happiness anna❤️#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/BJDBdFqbcl — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 20, 2022

From then to now, you’ve been incredible and a true gem of Telugu cinema. You’re a favourite anna!!

May you keep growing from strength to strength.

Lots of love and happiness, always 🤍@tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Q5GmRJixry — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) May 20, 2022

“Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR 🌟💥 — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) May 20, 2022

Happpy happppy bdayyyy you powerhouse @tarak9999 !! Wish you the most happiest , healthiest year and may you keep growing from strength to strength!! Keep killing it 😁😁🤗 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2022

My best birthday wishes to the one of the most powerful actors of Indian cinema @tarak9999 garu .May god bless him a wonderful year ahead. #HappyBirthdayNTR #HBDNTR #HBDManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/ezjZjWYzBO — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) May 19, 2022

Happy Birthday Ever Energetic Dear @tarak9999 wishing Happy Health & success throughout 😇#NTR30 is looking furious 🔥 waiting to witness the Volcanic performance — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) May 20, 2022

Birthday wishes to the Power house of talent our 'Young Tiger' @tarak9999 Gaaru 🎊 🎉 #NTR30 announcement is a spot on 🙌, wishing you to continue the winning streak for many more years, love you ❤️ #HBDManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/xrJ2nNzaqm — Bobby (@dirbobby) May 19, 2022

Wishing Our Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu a Fabulous Birthday! 🎉



All the very best for your upcoming projects #NTR30 & #NTR31 ✨#HappyBirthdayNTR — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 20, 2022

Wishing the 'Young Tiger' @tarak9999 gaaru, an amazing birthday! 🎉✨ Fury of #NTR30 is Awesome and waiting for your #NTR31 also! 🔥

Have a fantastic year ahead 😊👍🏻#HappyBirthdayNTR — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 19, 2022

Happy Birthday Tigerrrrrrrr @tarak9999 …..I love you and

I still owe you 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/40YFVg7kkx — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 19, 2022

