Jun 16, 2023, 06:57 IST
మూవీ లవర్స్ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూసిన 'ఆదిపురుష్' థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. డార్లింగ్ ప్రభాస్ రాముడిగా, కృతిసనన్ సీతగా నటించిన ఈ సినిమా.. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 9000కి పైగా స్క్రీన్స్ లో రిలీజైంది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోనూ ఎక్కడ చూసినా 'ఆదిపురుష్' హడావుడి కనిపిస్తుంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.

‘ఆదిపురుష్‌’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది? రాముడిగా ప్రభాస్‌ ఏ మేరకు మెప్పించాడు? తదితర విషయాలు  ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు. 

ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ చిత్రానికి మిశ్రమ స్పందల లభిస్తోంది. రాముడిగా ప్రభాస్‌ యాక్టింగ్‌ అదిరిపోయిందని అంటున్నారు. అదే సమయంలో మిగతా క్యారెక్టర్స్‌కి కూడా ఎక్కువ స్క్రీన్‌ స్పేస్‌ ఉండటంతో తెరపై ప్రభాస్‌ తక్కువ టైం కనిపించారనే ఫీలింగ్‌ కలుగుతోంది. అయితే రామాయణాన్ని నేటి తరానికి కనెక్ట్‌ అయ్యేలా చెప్పడంలో దర్శకుడు ఓం రౌత్‌ పూర్తి స్థాయిలో సక్సెస్‌ కాలేదంటున్నారు. 

ఫస్టాఫ్‌ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని, సెకండాఫ్‌ బోరింగ్‌గా సాగుతుందని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. అస‌లు క‌థ మొత్తం ప్రథమార్థంలోనే చెప్ప‌డంతో ద్వితియార్థంలో  చెప్ప‌డానికి ఏం లేక‌పోవ‌డంత‌ సాగ‌దీశాడ‌ని కామెంట్స్ వినిపిస్తోన్నాయి.

ఆదిపురుష్‌ మూవీ గుడ్‌ మూవీ. సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ, నేపథ్య సంగీతం, విజువల్స్‌, గ్రాఫిక్స్‌ అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయి. ఫైట్‌ సీన్స్‌ చూస్తే గూస్‌బంప్స్‌ వస్తాయి. ప్రభాస్‌, కృతీసనన్‌, సైఫ్‌అలీఖాన్‌ అద్భుతంగా నటించారని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశారు. 

