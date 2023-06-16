Adipurush Movie Twitter Review:‘ఆదిపురుష్’ మూవీ టాక్ ఎలా ఉందంటే..?
మూవీ లవర్స్ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూసిన 'ఆదిపురుష్' థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. డార్లింగ్ ప్రభాస్ రాముడిగా, కృతిసనన్ సీతగా నటించిన ఈ సినిమా.. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 9000కి పైగా స్క్రీన్స్ లో రిలీజైంది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోనూ ఎక్కడ చూసినా 'ఆదిపురుష్' హడావుడి కనిపిస్తుంది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్డే ఫస్ట్ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.
'ఆదిపురుష్' మూవీ ఎలా ఉంది? రాముడిగా ప్రభాస్ ఏ మేరకు మెప్పించాడు? తదితర విషయాలు ట్విటర్ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి.
ట్విటర్లో ఈ చిత్రానికి మిశ్రమ స్పందల లభిస్తోంది. రాముడిగా ప్రభాస్ యాక్టింగ్ అదిరిపోయిందని అంటున్నారు. అదే సమయంలో మిగతా క్యారెక్టర్స్కి కూడా ఎక్కువ స్క్రీన్ స్పేస్ ఉండటంతో తెరపై ప్రభాస్ తక్కువ టైం కనిపించారనే ఫీలింగ్ కలుగుతోంది. అయితే రామాయణాన్ని నేటి తరానికి కనెక్ట్ అయ్యేలా చెప్పడంలో దర్శకుడు ఓం రౌత్ పూర్తి స్థాయిలో సక్సెస్ కాలేదంటున్నారు.
#Adipurush Overall a retelling of the Ramayanam that had a promising 1st half but falls flat in the 2nd half and ends up being tiresome towards the end!
The first half focused on the drama which worked, but the 2nd half didn’t have much other than a prolonged climax fight with…
ఫస్టాఫ్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని, సెకండాఫ్ బోరింగ్గా సాగుతుందని నెటిజన్స్ కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. అసలు కథ మొత్తం ప్రథమార్థంలోనే చెప్పడంతో ద్వితియార్థంలో చెప్పడానికి ఏం లేకపోవడంత సాగదీశాడని కామెంట్స్ వినిపిస్తోన్నాయి.
#Adipurush movie Review
Such a wonderful cinematography Mainly Bgm , visuals , Graphics 🔥
Fights scences Goosebumps 🔥 #Prabhas , #krithisanon , #SaifAliKhan awesome roles 🔥
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟/5 #BlockbusterAdipurush #AdipurushTickets #AdipurushWithFamily #AdipurushReview #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/0OsJBaYGzJ
ఆదిపురుష్ మూవీ గుడ్ మూవీ. సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ, నేపథ్య సంగీతం, విజువల్స్, గ్రాఫిక్స్ అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయి. ఫైట్ సీన్స్ చూస్తే గూస్బంప్స్ వస్తాయి. ప్రభాస్, కృతీసనన్, సైఫ్అలీఖాన్ అద్భుతంగా నటించారని ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశారు.
First Half 👏👏👏👏Ramayan conceived in totally different way… 😊😊 Except the lanka scenes the entire first half is pretty good… Too many goosebumps scenes … 🤩🤩🤩 Vaali Sugriva confrontation is 🙏🙏🙏 Interval is total 🔥 🔥…#Adipurush #Prabhas
#Adipurush is a disaster movie from start to finish. The VFX are terrible, the songs are cringe worthy, the fight sequences are laughable, and the making is amateurish. It is a waste of time and money, I would not recommend this movie to anyone. pic.twitter.com/XcZHmMtdu9
Some frames in climax is too good to watch. An epic story told in tremendous way. Main leads performance is too good. And BGM is top notch. Vfx partially OK. Hanuman scenes 😍😍 worth watching repeats.
3.5/5 purely my personal opinion#Adipurush https://t.co/5BrS5pWtpV pic.twitter.com/sMkfZqG2iU
Promise Review : Pride of Indian Cinema
Prabhad Anna Acting 👌👌👌.
Bgm Ayite next Level. 🔥🔥
Visuals very good buy some 3d shots next Level.
Hanuman Ayite movie Mottam ramp Adinchadu 🙏🔥🔥🔥
My Rating : 4.5/5#Adipurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/wsMGJCyor9
Just saw #Adipurush !
It is a terrible movie.
This should be released in Pogo channel 😭
Very bad VFX, #Prabhas can't even act 😭
Ultimate FLOP #AdipurushReview #AdipurushWithFamily #AdipurushTickets
#BlockbusterAdipurush #Prabhas #Adipurush #JaiShriRam
Jai Shri Ram 🙏 Blockbuster Adipurush 🔥💥💥💥 https://t.co/R3O8KilCQr
Vfx Are Too Bad….Due to this Emotional Connection is Lacking 🙏🏻
Should Have Avoided Religious Film With Cartoon Vfx Our History Will Look Funny For Others Due to these Kind of Films!!#Prabhas #KritiSanon #OmRaut #JaiShreeRam #AdipurushBookings #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/3zwenvEWw9
#Adipurush is Awesome with 3D effects. movie has enough goosebumps moments
bgm, action, Screenplay, Music, dialogue are very good 💯
Rating :-4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟#AdipurushReview #AdipurushWithFamily #Prabhas #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/VyOocJpigo
