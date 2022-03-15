జమ్ము కశ్మీర్‌: సిలిండర్‌ పేలుడు.. నలుగురి దుర్మరణం

Mar 15, 2022, 09:56 IST
Jammu Kashmir: Cylinder Blast Kills Few - Sakshi

ఘోర ప్రమాదంతో జమ్ము ఒక్కసారిగా ఉలిక్కి పడింది. సోమవారం సాయంత్రం ఓ దుకాణంలో సిలిండర్‌ పేలిన ఘటనలో నలుగురు దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. మరో పదిహేను మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడగా.. వాళ్లలో పలువురి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది. 

జమ్ములోని నివాస సముదాయాల నడుమ ఉన్న ఓ స్క్రాప్‌ దుకాణంలో షార్ట్‌ సర్క్యూట్‌కారణంగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. అదే దుకాణంలో ఉన్న సిలిండర్‌ పేలడంతో ఈ దుర్ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఘటనాస్థలంలోనే నలుగురు మృతి చెందారని, మరో నలుగురి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉందని జమ్ము అదనపు డీజీపీ ముకేష్‌ సింగ్‌ వెల్లడించారు. అనుమతులకు విరుద్ధంగా షాపులో సిలిండర్‌ ఉంచిన విషయంపై దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారాయన. 

బాధిత కుటుంబాలకు ఐదు లక్షల రూపాయల ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించారు జమ్ము లెఫ్టినెంట్‌ గవర్నర్‌ మనోజ్ సిన్హా. తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన వాళ్లకు లక్ష, స్వల్ఫ గాయాలైనవాళ్లకు 25 వేల రూపాయలు ప్రకటించినట్లు గవర్నర్‌ అఫీషియల్‌ ట్విటర్ అకౌంట్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేసింది.

