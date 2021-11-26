Royal Enfield : ఈ వీడియో చూస్తే ఆహా అనాల్సిందే

Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120 Years Anniversary Special Edition Teaser: రాయల్‌ ఎన్‌ఫీల్డ్‌ మార్కెట్‌లోకి వచ్చి 120 ఏళ్లూ పూర్తైన సందర్భంగా 650 సీసీ ఇంజన్లతో రెండు లిమిటెడ్‌ ఎడిషన్‌ బైకులను రిలీజ్‌ చేస్తోంది. ఈ బైకులకు ఇప్పటికే ఈఐసీఎంఏ - 2021 షోలో ప్రదర్శించారు. కాగా ఇప్పుడు ఈ బైకులకు సంబంధించిన తొలి టీజర్‌ని రాయల్‌ ఎన్‌ఫీల్డ్‌ ట్విట్టర్లో రిలీజ్‌ చేసింది.

మేడ్‌ లైక్‌ ఏ గన్‌

120 ఇయర్స్‌ స్పెషల్‌ ఎడిషన్‌ బైక్‌ తయారీలో రాయల్‌ ఎన్‌ఫీల్డ్‌ అనేక జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంది. ముఖ్యంగా ఆర్‌ఈ అక్షరాలతో ఉండే రాయల్‌ ఎన్‌ఫీల్డ్‌ లోగోను ఎంతో జాగ్రత్తగా ప్రత్యేకంగా డిజైన్‌ చేయించింది. లోగో తయారీకి సంబంధించిన అంశాలతో కూడిన టీజర్‌కి మేడ​ లైక్‌ ఏ గన్‌ అంటూ క్యాప్షన్‌ జోడించి ఆర్‌ఈ లవర్స్‌కి కిక్‌ ఇచ్చారు.

This November, 120 years to the same month when Royal Enfield introduced its first-ever motorcycle, we are proud to present the 120th Year Anniversary Edition Continental GT and Interceptor 650 to mark this momentous milestone. #LimitedEditionTwins #120YearsOfRoyalEnfield pic.twitter.com/PSpp7tsP3R

