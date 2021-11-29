హీటెక్కిన బాయ్‌కాట్‌ ట్రెండ్‌.. వాళ్ల నెట్‌తోనే నెటినుల గుస్సా

Nov 29, 2021, 11:06 IST
Boycott Jio Voda Airtel And Port To BSNL Trend In Twitter After Tariffs Hike - Sakshi

BoycottJioVodaAirtel Twitter Trend Amid Tariffs Hike: పరిణామాలు ఏవైనా ధరలు విపరీతంగా పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి. నిత్యావసరాలు మొదలుకుని.. ప్రతీదానిపైనే బాదుడు కనిపిస్తోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో నిరసనలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ట్రెండ్‌ అవుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా మొబైల్‌ టారిఫ్‌ల పెంపుపైనా వ్యతిరేక గళం వినిపిస్తోంది. 

భారత జనాభాలో సగానికి కంటే ఎక్కువగా(దాదాపు 60 శాతంపైనే అని సర్వేలు చెప్తున్నాయి) మొబైల్‌ ఇంటర్నెట్‌నే ఉపయోగిస్తున్నారు. ఈ తరుణంలో ధరల పెంపు పెద్దషాక్‌ అనే చెప్పాలి. ఈ తరుణంలో టెలికాం కంపెనీలను నియంత్రించలేని ట్రాయ్‌ (TRAI) నిద్రపోతోందా? అంటూ తీవ్ర విమర్శలను దిగుతున్నారు నెటిజనులు. నష్టాల సాకును చూపిస్తూ.. టెలికామ్‌ కంపెనీలన్నీ సగటు భారతీయుల డబ్బును దోచేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడుతున్నారు. ఎయిర్‌లెట్‌, వొడాఫోన్‌-ఐడియా, జియో కంపెనీలు 20రూ. మినిమమ్‌ పెంపుతో రెగ్యులర్‌, డాటా టారిఫ్‌ ప్యాకేజీలన్నింటిని సవరించడం సామాన్యుడికి దెబ్బే అని చెప్పాలి.  

పేద దేశమైనా సుడాన్‌ సూపరహే.. 1 జీబీకి ఎంత ఖర్చంటే..

ఇక ఎయిర్‌టెల్‌, వొడాఫోన్‌, జియో కంపెనీలు టారిఫ్‌లను అమాంతం పెంచేయడంపై నిరసన తీవ్ర స్థాయిలోనే కొనసాగుతోంది. అదే టైంలో ఈ నిరసన సరదా కోణంలోనూ నడుస్తోంది. ఎయిర్‌టెల్‌, జియో, వోడాఫోన్‌ ఇంటర్నెట్‌తోనే ఈ ట్రెండ్‌ను నడిపిస్తున్నారంటూ సరదా కామెంట్లు కనిపిస్తున్నారు. పరుషంగా తిట్టలేక మీమ్స్‌ టెంప్లెట్స్‌తో విమర్శిస్తున్నారు కొందరు. 

పెరిగిన జియో టారిఫ్‌ ధరల పూర్తి వివరాలు

VI పెంచిన ధరలు ఇవే!

ఎయిర్‌టెల్‌ బాదుడు.. ఇలా ఉంది

మరికొందరేమో బీఎస్‌ఎన్‌ఎల్‌ వైపు వెళ్లడం మంచిదేమోనని అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ప్రభుత్వ రంగ నెట్‌వర్క్‌ బీఎస్‌ఎన్‌ఎల్‌ను ప్రైవేట్‌పరం చేయొద్దని, అలాగని ప్రజలంతా బీఎస్‌ఎన్‌ఎల్‌ (సిగ్నల్‌, ఇంటర్నెట్‌ స్పీడ్‌ ఆధారంగా) పోర్ట్‌ కావాలంటూ పిలుపు ఇస్తున్నారు నెటిజన్స్‌.  ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ ట్రెండ్‌ను మీరూ చూసేయండి.

Read latest Business News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
boycott
Twitter Trending
mobile tariffs
increase
Airtel
Vodafone Idea
jio
TRAI
bsnl



 

Read also in:
Back to Top