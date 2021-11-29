హీటెక్కిన బాయ్కాట్ ట్రెండ్.. వాళ్ల నెట్తోనే నెటినుల గుస్సా
BoycottJioVodaAirtel Twitter Trend Amid Tariffs Hike: పరిణామాలు ఏవైనా ధరలు విపరీతంగా పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి. నిత్యావసరాలు మొదలుకుని.. ప్రతీదానిపైనే బాదుడు కనిపిస్తోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో నిరసనలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రెండ్ అవుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా మొబైల్ టారిఫ్ల పెంపుపైనా వ్యతిరేక గళం వినిపిస్తోంది.
భారత జనాభాలో సగానికి కంటే ఎక్కువగా(దాదాపు 60 శాతంపైనే అని సర్వేలు చెప్తున్నాయి) మొబైల్ ఇంటర్నెట్నే ఉపయోగిస్తున్నారు. ఈ తరుణంలో ధరల పెంపు పెద్దషాక్ అనే చెప్పాలి. ఈ తరుణంలో టెలికాం కంపెనీలను నియంత్రించలేని ట్రాయ్ (TRAI) నిద్రపోతోందా? అంటూ తీవ్ర విమర్శలను దిగుతున్నారు నెటిజనులు. నష్టాల సాకును చూపిస్తూ.. టెలికామ్ కంపెనీలన్నీ సగటు భారతీయుల డబ్బును దోచేస్తున్నాయని మండిపడుతున్నారు. ఎయిర్లెట్, వొడాఫోన్-ఐడియా, జియో కంపెనీలు 20రూ. మినిమమ్ పెంపుతో రెగ్యులర్, డాటా టారిఫ్ ప్యాకేజీలన్నింటిని సవరించడం సామాన్యుడికి దెబ్బే అని చెప్పాలి.
పేద దేశమైనా సుడాన్ సూపరహే.. 1 జీబీకి ఎంత ఖర్చంటే..
ఇక ఎయిర్టెల్, వొడాఫోన్, జియో కంపెనీలు టారిఫ్లను అమాంతం పెంచేయడంపై నిరసన తీవ్ర స్థాయిలోనే కొనసాగుతోంది. అదే టైంలో ఈ నిరసన సరదా కోణంలోనూ నడుస్తోంది. ఎయిర్టెల్, జియో, వోడాఫోన్ ఇంటర్నెట్తోనే ఈ ట్రెండ్ను నడిపిస్తున్నారంటూ సరదా కామెంట్లు కనిపిస్తున్నారు. పరుషంగా తిట్టలేక మీమ్స్ టెంప్లెట్స్తో విమర్శిస్తున్నారు కొందరు.
పెరిగిన జియో టారిఫ్ ధరల పూర్తి వివరాలు
మరికొందరేమో బీఎస్ఎన్ఎల్ వైపు వెళ్లడం మంచిదేమోనని అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ప్రభుత్వ రంగ నెట్వర్క్ బీఎస్ఎన్ఎల్ను ప్రైవేట్పరం చేయొద్దని, అలాగని ప్రజలంతా బీఎస్ఎన్ఎల్ (సిగ్నల్, ఇంటర్నెట్ స్పీడ్ ఆధారంగా) పోర్ట్ కావాలంటూ పిలుపు ఇస్తున్నారు నెటిజన్స్. ట్విటర్లో ఈ ట్రెండ్ను మీరూ చూసేయండి.
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel In the past jio hiked the prices then after all the telecom companies hiked,but now airtel hiked then after suddenly jio hiked something is fishy, #Airtel #Jio #VI these fu.... Companies wanted to create monopoly in the market
— VAMSHI RUDRA (@VAMSHIRUDRA2) November 29, 2021
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel
is trending
People who are using BSNL right now reaction of #BSNL user..💪 pic.twitter.com/ZXCMPA4EHR
— Rakesh prajapat (@Rakeshp8290) November 29, 2021
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel
We will go to BSNL network
— prakash (@sibdumercury) November 29, 2021
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel
People in this corona situation lost their jobs and all the investments. In this difficult situation the telecom operators are ruthlessly increasing their tariff price. 😡😡🤬🤬😤😤😤🤧🤧 @JioCare @reliancejio
— Satnam Singh (@SatnamS1995) November 29, 2021
Why @TRAI is sleeping?
all telecome companies are extending their money is it easy to paid by poor people? wake up TRAI.#BoycottJioVodaAirtel pic.twitter.com/L6CKCy3m4k
— Ajeet Kushwaha (@AjeetKushwaha33) November 29, 2021
Jio Raises Prepaid Rates By Up To 20% After Airtel, Vodafone Idea.
Where is @TRAI in all this loot?#BoycottJioVodaAirtel
— Ajeet Kushwaha (@AjeetKushwaha33) November 29, 2021
Meanwhile me to those who are trending:
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel pic.twitter.com/yk8POQ387W
— All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) November 29, 2021
This woman got so busy on her mobile that she left her child at the hotel.
Just think from where did this mobile reach us #BoycottJioVodaAirtel #Vellore #VirgilAbloh #NZvsIND #bimbisarateaser pic.twitter.com/svBgJczqSV
— Imtiyaz Ahamad (@ahamad1_imtiyaz) November 29, 2021