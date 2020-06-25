1993 నుంచే యోగా ప్రాక్టిస్‌: ర‌కుల్‌

Jun 25, 2020, 16:17 IST
Viral: Rakul Preet Singh Shared Her Childhood Yoga Picture - Sakshi

టాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ ర‌కుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ చూడ‌టానికి ఎంత అందంగా కనిపిస్తారో అంతే ఫిట్‌గా ఉంటారు. ఫిట్‌నెస్‌పై ర‌కుల్‌కు ఉన్న శ్ర‌ద్ధ గురించి ప్ర‌త్యేకంగా చెప్ప‌న‌వ‌స‌రం లేదు. నిత్యం వివిధ ర‌కాల యోగాసనాలు, జిమ్‌లో వ‌ర్కౌట్లు చేస్తున్న ఫోటోల‌ను సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేస్తూ ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండ‌టం ఎంత అవ‌స‌ర‌మో తెలియ‌జేస్తూ ఉంటారు. యోగా చేస్తున్న ఓ ఫోటోను త‌న తాజాగా ఇన్‌స్ట్రామ్ అకౌంట్‌లో షేర్ చేశారు. అయితే ఇది ఇప్ప‌టి ఫొటో కాదు. ఆమె చిన్న‌ప్ప‌టి ఫోటో. 1993 అంటే త‌నకు మూడేళ్ల వ‌య‌స్సులో ఉన్న‌ప్పుడు తీసుకున్న ఫొటోను అభిమానుల‌తో పంచుకున్నారు. (అంతరిక్షానికి వెళ్తున్నట్లుగా ఉంది: రకుల్‌)

1993 నుంచి యోగా సాధన చేస్తున్నాను అనే క్యాప్ష‌న్‌తో షేర్ చేసిన ఈ ఫోటోను చూస్తుంటే ర‌కుల్‌కు యోగాపై చిన్న‌నాటి నుంచి ఎంత ఆస‌క్తి ఉంద‌నే విష‌యం అర్థ‌మ‌వుతోంది. లాక్‌డౌన్‌లో షూటింగ్‌లు లేక‌పోవ‌డంతో స‌మ‌యాన్ని వృథా చేయ‌కుండా వినూత్న రీతిలో యోగాసానాలు వేస్తూ అభిమానుల‌ను అల‌రించిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఇక లాక్‌డౌన్‌లో ముంబైలో కుటుంబంతో సరదాగా గడిపిన రకుల్‌.. వంటలు చేస్తూ, సినిమాలు చూస్తూ, వర్కౌట్స్‌తోనూ సమయాన్ని సద్వినియోగం చేసుకున్నారు. ఇటీవ‌ల ర‌కుల్ సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేసిన‌ కొన్ని యోగాసానాల ఫోటోల‌ను ఈకింద చూడ‌వ‌చ్చు. (రకుల్‌ టీ షర్ట్‌ చాలెంజ్‌.. ఇలా కూడా వేసుకుంటారా..!)

అత‌ని వ‌ల్లే అన్నీ కోల్పోయా:

Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter

Tags: 
Rakul Preet Singh
Instagram
Yoga
Movie News
Advertisement

*మీరు వ్యక్తం చేసే అభిప్రాయాలను ఎడిటోరియల్ టీమ్ పరిశీలిస్తుంది, *అసంబద్ధమైన, వ్యక్తిగతమైన, కించపరిచే రీతిలో ఉన్న కామెంట్స్ ప్రచురించలేం, *ఫేక్ ఐడీలతో పంపించే కామెంట్స్ తిరస్కరించబడతాయి, *వాస్తవమైన ఈమెయిల్ ఐడీలతో అభిప్రాయాలను వ్యక్తీకరించాలని మనవి

Read also in:
Back to Top