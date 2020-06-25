1993 నుంచే యోగా ప్రాక్టిస్: రకుల్
టాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ చూడటానికి ఎంత అందంగా కనిపిస్తారో అంతే ఫిట్గా ఉంటారు. ఫిట్నెస్పై రకుల్కు ఉన్న శ్రద్ధ గురించి ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. నిత్యం వివిధ రకాల యోగాసనాలు, జిమ్లో వర్కౌట్లు చేస్తున్న ఫోటోలను సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేస్తూ ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండటం ఎంత అవసరమో తెలియజేస్తూ ఉంటారు. యోగా చేస్తున్న ఓ ఫోటోను తన తాజాగా ఇన్స్ట్రామ్ అకౌంట్లో షేర్ చేశారు. అయితే ఇది ఇప్పటి ఫొటో కాదు. ఆమె చిన్నప్పటి ఫోటో. 1993 అంటే తనకు మూడేళ్ల వయస్సులో ఉన్నప్పుడు తీసుకున్న ఫొటోను అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నారు. (అంతరిక్షానికి వెళ్తున్నట్లుగా ఉంది: రకుల్)
1993 నుంచి యోగా సాధన చేస్తున్నాను అనే క్యాప్షన్తో షేర్ చేసిన ఈ ఫోటోను చూస్తుంటే రకుల్కు యోగాపై చిన్ననాటి నుంచి ఎంత ఆసక్తి ఉందనే విషయం అర్థమవుతోంది. లాక్డౌన్లో షూటింగ్లు లేకపోవడంతో సమయాన్ని వృథా చేయకుండా వినూత్న రీతిలో యోగాసానాలు వేస్తూ అభిమానులను అలరించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక లాక్డౌన్లో ముంబైలో కుటుంబంతో సరదాగా గడిపిన రకుల్.. వంటలు చేస్తూ, సినిమాలు చూస్తూ, వర్కౌట్స్తోనూ సమయాన్ని సద్వినియోగం చేసుకున్నారు. ఇటీవల రకుల్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేసిన కొన్ని యోగాసానాల ఫోటోలను ఈకింద చూడవచ్చు. (రకుల్ టీ షర్ట్ చాలెంజ్.. ఇలా కూడా వేసుకుంటారా..!)
TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ 🧘♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life ❤️❤️
Throwback : when the world wasn’t upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it’s pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don’t always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it’s absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. ❤️ @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion 😀
Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right , think positive , live happily , Stay Safe , Stay home !
