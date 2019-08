Happy Rakhi to my baby brother 🍼👶🤗👫 Missing you today- touching my 🦶, giving me 💰, feeding me 🍬 and hugging me 🤗. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime #safeandsecure

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Aug 14, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT