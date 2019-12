I feel very honoured to be a part of this amazing movie with impeccable cast,A big thanks to @krishnavamsiofficial Garu I feel very lucky and super excited for the shoot. My debut as an actor,I need all your blessings chichas! 🙏🏻 #rangamarthanda

A post shared by Rahul Sipligunj (@sipligunjrahul) on Nov 30, 2019 at 9:36am PST