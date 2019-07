This is the new me ... older , grey and feeling positive . "I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim . I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom, your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right choice." "Because I always look back and say why did I give in, why did I listen to my father, I should have listened to myself “.

