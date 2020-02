Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor s started @fankindofficial & she’s kicking ass just like you did....

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Feb 2, 2020 at 10:42am PST