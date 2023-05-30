జమ్ములో ఘోర ప్రమాదం.. స్పాట్‌లోనే ఏడుగురు.. మరికొందరికి సీరియస్‌

May 30, 2023, 07:51 IST
Few Killed Amritsar To Katra Bus Falls Into Jammu Gorge - Sakshi

శ్రీనగర్‌: జమ్ములో ఈ తెల్లవారుజామున ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ప్రయాణికులతో వెళ్తున్న బస్సు ఒకటి లోయలో పడిపోయింది. ఈ దుర్ఘటనలో ఏడుగురు అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు ప్రకటించారు. మరో నలుగురు పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉందని, వాళ్లను ప్రభుత్వాసుపత్రికి తరలించి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. 

గాయపడిన మరో డజను మందికి స్థానిక ప్రాథమిక ఆరోగ్య కేంద్రంలో చికిత్స అందించారు. ఇదిలా ఉంటే.. బస్సు అమృత్‌సర్‌ నుంచి కాత్రాకు వెళ్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ప్రమాదానికి గల కారణాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. ప్రమాదం గురించి సమాచారం అందుకున్న వెంటనే.. పోలీసులతో పాటు సీఆర్‌పీఎఫ్‌ ఇతర సిబ్బంది ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకుని సహాయక చర్యల్లో పాల్గొన్నాయి.

