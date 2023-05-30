శ్రీనగర్‌: జమ్ములో ఈ తెల్లవారుజామున ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ప్రయాణికులతో వెళ్తున్న బస్సు ఒకటి లోయలో పడిపోయింది. ఈ దుర్ఘటనలో ఏడుగురు అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందినట్లు అధికారులు ప్రకటించారు. మరో నలుగురు పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉందని, వాళ్లను ప్రభుత్వాసుపత్రికి తరలించి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

గాయపడిన మరో డజను మందికి స్థానిక ప్రాథమిక ఆరోగ్య కేంద్రంలో చికిత్స అందించారు. ఇదిలా ఉంటే.. బస్సు అమృత్‌సర్‌ నుంచి కాత్రాకు వెళ్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ప్రమాదానికి గల కారణాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. ప్రమాదం గురించి సమాచారం అందుకున్న వెంటనే.. పోలీసులతో పాటు సీఆర్‌పీఎఫ్‌ ఇతర సిబ్బంది ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకుని సహాయక చర్యల్లో పాల్గొన్నాయి.

#WATCH | J&K | A bus from Amritsar to Katra fell into a gorge in Jammu. As per Jammu DC, 7 peopled died and 4 critically injured; 12 others also sustained injuries.

CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called & the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway. We are… pic.twitter.com/0H5FiJ2eQe

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023