Very Few know that my FATHER’s passion was Photography/Cinematography🎥

Tho he was a Writer/Director🖊

He is d Reason 4 d Photography Passion in me..He taught me😁

Lov U Daddy..4 painting our LIVES with Beautiful COLOURS❤️🎶🤗#HappyFathersDay2021 ❤️@sagar_singer pic.twitter.com/OSN4CSc0q5

— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) June 20, 2021