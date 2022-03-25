RRR Twitter Review: ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే...

Mar 25, 2022, 05:57 IST
RRR Movie Twitter Review In Telugu - Sakshi

దర్శకధీరుడు రాజమౌళి మదిలో పుట్టిన అద్భుత సృష్టి ‘రౌద్రం రణం రుధిరం(RRR)’ ఎట్టకేలకు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. కరోనా కారణంగా కొన్ని నెలల పాటు వాయిదా పడిన ఈ చిత్రం మార్చి 25న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఎన్టీఆర్, రామ్ చరణ్ మల్టీస్టారర్ గా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కడంతో ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌పై  ప్రేక్షకుల్లో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. కొవిడ్ కష్టాలను ఎదుర్కొంటూ నాలుగేళ్లపాటు శ్రమించి సుమారు 500 కోట్ల రూపాయల బడ్జెట్ తో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్య  ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు. 

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు  10వేల స్క్రీన్స్‌లో ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజైంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్‌కు భారీ స్పందన రావడంతో పాటు మూవీపై భారీ హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేసింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు  పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే, ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. అందులో వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు. 

ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌లో ఎన్టీఆర్‌, రామ్‌ చరణ్‌ యాక్టింగ్‌ ఇరగదీశారని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ముఖ్యంగా ఎన్టీఆర్‌ అరెస్ట్‌ అయిన సీన్‌ అయితే అదిరిపోయిందట.

ఫస్టాఫ్‌లో రామ్‌ చరణ్‌, ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఇంట్రడక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌, ఇంటర్వెల్‌ బ్లాక్‌ అదిరిపోయిందట. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఒక విజువల్ వండర్.. ఒక ఎమోషనల్ క్లాసిక్.. ఒక యాక్షన్ ఫీస్ట్. చివరగా ఒక్క మాటలో 'ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్' అబ్బుర పరుస్తోంది అని ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ పెట్టేశాడు. ‘నాటు నాటు‘ సాంగ్‌ అదిరిపోయిందట. 

 

