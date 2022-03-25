దర్శకధీరుడు రాజమౌళి మదిలో పుట్టిన అద్భుత సృష్టి ‘రౌద్రం రణం రుధిరం(RRR)’ ఎట్టకేలకు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. కరోనా కారణంగా కొన్ని నెలల పాటు వాయిదా పడిన ఈ చిత్రం మార్చి 25న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఎన్టీఆర్, రామ్ చరణ్ మల్టీస్టారర్ గా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కడంతో ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌పై ప్రేక్షకుల్లో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. కొవిడ్ కష్టాలను ఎదుర్కొంటూ నాలుగేళ్లపాటు శ్రమించి సుమారు 500 కోట్ల రూపాయల బడ్జెట్ తో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్య ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు.

భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు 10వేల స్క్రీన్స్‌లో ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజైంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్‌కు భారీ స్పందన రావడంతో పాటు మూవీపై భారీ హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేసింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే, ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. అందులో వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

1st hf over..Bane undi..Both Intros 👌Dosthi Song 👌 Interval Bang Superb...Kreem Sir bgm below par.. #RRR — Gopal (@gopi4_pspk) March 25, 2022

ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌లో ఎన్టీఆర్‌, రామ్‌ చరణ్‌ యాక్టింగ్‌ ఇరగదీశారని నెటిజన్స్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ముఖ్యంగా ఎన్టీఆర్‌ అరెస్ట్‌ అయిన సీన్‌ అయితే అదిరిపోయిందట.

ఫస్టాఫ్‌లో రామ్‌ చరణ్‌, ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఇంట్రడక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌, ఇంటర్వెల్‌ బ్లాక్‌ అదిరిపోయిందట. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఒక విజువల్ వండర్.. ఒక ఎమోషనల్ క్లాసిక్.. ఒక యాక్షన్ ఫీస్ట్. చివరగా ఒక్క మాటలో 'ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్' అబ్బుర పరుస్తోంది అని ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ పెట్టేశాడు. ‘నాటు నాటు‘ సాంగ్‌ అదిరిపోయిందట.

#Rajamouli created another action and visual extravaganza with #RRR in a enchanting and mindblowing manner..NTR as Bheem, Ramcharan as Alluri performance’s 👌👌👌👏👏🔥🔥#Ramcharan#jrntr — Maduri Mattaiah (@madurimadhu1) March 25, 2022

Interval shot lo NTR ni alaaa capture chesi frame kattinchukochu 🔥🔥 Out of the world rampage 🔥🔥🔥#RRR #RRRMovie — Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) March 25, 2022

Naatu naatu lo kuda oka emotion carry cheyinchadu..mental massss ra ssr #rrr — Msd 🔥💪 (@pspkmaniac7) March 25, 2022

At first you will feel sorry for #AjayDevgn, you will get tears but later on you will understand that @ajaydevgn is the mastermind of #RRRMovie and that he is only giving clues and hits to both #RamCharan & #JrNTR in #RRR. Bumper man he is. Super presence. — Cinema Pointer (@CinemaPointr) March 24, 2022

Ok first half with some highs here n there...

Natu natu👌

Relatikaina britishers ki dubbing cheppadamo leda telugu subs veyadamo cheyandi @ssrajamouli saaru anni scenes unnay mottam English ae undi debbaypoddi mass centreslo#RRR — CA_DPR (@prakashraj_Jspk) March 25, 2022

#SSRajamouli is the master of making emotionally gripping movies. And he has done it again with #RRR — SriSri (@3netrudu) March 25, 2022

First half :

Below Average

Predictable one.

Very slow screenplay 👍 Raja mouli's worst one.

Eegha>> RRR

👍🙏#RRR #RRRreview #RRRMovie — Vipul Rai (@raivipul233231) March 25, 2022

First Half: Heros intros ❤️‍🔥 Natu Natu song gives you crazy adrenaline rush. As usual you expect from a rajamouli movie… Interval bang is spectacular 💯#RRR #RRRMovie https://t.co/WJSxjeidu9 — Cinema Brainiac (@CinemaBrainiac) March 25, 2022

Excellent first half…blockbuster already..

Tarak and RC at their best…action episodes rampage @ssrajamouli 🔥 #RRR — Vardhan (@nvr006) March 25, 2022

Excellent first half @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 iddaru pekata adesaru, Tarak entry, friendship, modati sari iddaru kalise scene, natu song, intervel bang are hilights in first half @ssrajamouli

maintain balance very well between tow power houses 👍#RRRMovie #RRR — Cʜᴀʀᴀɴ Dɪᴇʜᴀʀᴅ (@itzSHAFI) March 25, 2022

It's a #SSRajamouli creation.. the #SSR stamp.. easily expect this movie to gross over 500cr just in weekend.. Ppl will love this movie..#RRRMovie #RRR #RRRreview — Boxofficesutra (@BoxofficeSutra) March 25, 2022