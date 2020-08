#365daysofexercise got DONE today!! YESSSSSSS 🤟🏽 One year of not missing a day of exercise/workout/activity. Today. I. Am. Proud. Of. Me. ❤️❣️ #gratitude Thank you @jitusavlani for the lovely pictures to commemorate this special day ❤️

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Aug 12, 2020 at 7:10am PDT