Suriya-Allari Naresh: మరో ప్రతిష్టాత్మక అవార్డు అందుకున్న సూర్య, అల్లరి నరేశ్‌ చిత్రాలు

May 04, 2022, 12:50 IST
Jai Bheem, Naandhi Movies Won DadaSaheb Phalke Film festival Award - Sakshi

Suriya, Naresh Movies Won DadaSaheb Phalke Film festival Award: తమిళ స్టార్‌ హీరో సూర్య ‘జై భీమ్‌’, అల్లరి నరేశ్‌ ‘నాంది’ సినిమాలకు మరోసారి ప్రతిష్టాత్మక అవార్డును గెలుచుకున్నాయి. ప్రతి ఏడాది జరిగే దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ ఈ సంవత్సరం కూడా ఘనంగా జరిగింది. 12వ దాదా సాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ ప్రస్తుతం 2022లో జరగగా ఈ సారి జై భీమ్, నాంది సినిమాలకు కూడా అవార్డులు వచ్చాయి. సూర్య నటించిన జై భీమ్ సినిమా ఇప్పటికే చాలా అవార్డులని సొంతం చేసుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

తాజాగా దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్‌లో ఉత్తమ సినిమాగా జై భీమ్ నిలిచింది. అంతే కాక ఈ సినిమాలో నటించిన మణికందన్ కి బెస్ట్ సపోర్టింగ్ యాక్టర్ అవార్డు కూడా వరించింది. దీనిపై చిత్ర యూనిట్ సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇక అల్లరి నరేశ్‌ నటించిన నాంది సినిమాని డైరెక్టర్ విజయ్ కనకమేడల తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ సినిమాకి కాను బెస్ట్ డెబ్యూ డైరెక్టర్ అవార్డును విజయ్ అందుకున్నారు. దీంతో నాంది చిత్ర యూనిట్, పలువురు టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు విజయ్‌కి అభినందనలు తెలుపుతున్నారు.

