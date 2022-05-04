Suriya, Naresh Movies Won DadaSaheb Phalke Film festival Award: తమిళ స్టార్‌ హీరో సూర్య ‘జై భీమ్‌’, అల్లరి నరేశ్‌ ‘నాంది’ సినిమాలకు మరోసారి ప్రతిష్టాత్మక అవార్డును గెలుచుకున్నాయి. ప్రతి ఏడాది జరిగే దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ ఈ సంవత్సరం కూడా ఘనంగా జరిగింది. 12వ దాదా సాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ ప్రస్తుతం 2022లో జరగగా ఈ సారి జై భీమ్, నాంది సినిమాలకు కూడా అవార్డులు వచ్చాయి. సూర్య నటించిన జై భీమ్ సినిమా ఇప్పటికే చాలా అవార్డులని సొంతం చేసుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

"The film won the award for the Best Film and actor Manikandan won the Best Supporting Actor awards at the film festival reportedly on May 3." - TOI #JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/DZ5iL493i6

చదవండి: వైరల్‌: ఎయిర్‌పోర్ట్‌లో పరుగెత్తుతూ కనిపించిన ఆలియా..

తాజాగా దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్‌లో ఉత్తమ సినిమాగా జై భీమ్ నిలిచింది. అంతే కాక ఈ సినిమాలో నటించిన మణికందన్ కి బెస్ట్ సపోర్టింగ్ యాక్టర్ అవార్డు కూడా వరించింది. దీనిపై చిత్ర యూనిట్ సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇక అల్లరి నరేశ్‌ నటించిన నాంది సినిమాని డైరెక్టర్ విజయ్ కనకమేడల తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ సినిమాకి కాను బెస్ట్ డెబ్యూ డైరెక్టర్ అవార్డును విజయ్ అందుకున్నారు. దీంతో నాంది చిత్ర యూనిట్, పలువురు టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు విజయ్‌కి అభినందనలు తెలుపుతున్నారు.

This is the proud moment for me and my Naandhi team about my Darling @vijaykkrishna receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2022 Award as the best Debut Director. In this joy, the responsibility of all our friends is further increased more.. @allarinaresh @varusarath5 pic.twitter.com/zd7rxxEKoq

— Brahma Kadali (@brahmakadali) May 1, 2022