విశ్వక్‌ సేన్‌ ‘గామి’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

Mar 08, 2024, 07:47 IST
విశ్వక్‌ సేన్‌  హీరోగా తెరకెక్కిన తాజా చిత్రం 'గామి'. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా నేడు (మార్చి 8) ఈ చిత్రం విడుదల అయింది. కానీ అమెరికా వంటి దేశాల్లో అందరికంటే ముందుగానే ప్రీమియర్‌ షోలు పడిపోయాయి. విద్యాధర్‌ కాగిత ఈ మూవీతో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం అయ్యారు. చాందినీ చౌదరి కథానాయిక. విశ్వక్‌సేన్‌ కెరీర్‌ కెరీర్‌ తొలి నాళ్లలో మొదలుపెట్టిన సినిమా ఇది. అంటే ఆయనకు ఇదే మొదటి సినిమా.. కానీ సుమారుగా 6 ఏళ్ల పాటు నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా నేడు విడుదలైంది. గామి ట్రైలర్‌ ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకుంది.

ఇప్పటికే 'గామి' సినిమా ప్రీమియర్స్‌ చూసిన నెటిజన్లు తమ అభిప్రాయాలను సోషల్‌ మీడియా ద్వారా పంచుకుంటున్నారు. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌తో బయటకు వస్తున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్ చాలా బాగుందని ప్రేక్షకులను మరో లోకంలోకి తీసుకెళ్తుందని కొందరు అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నారు. సెకండాఫ్‌లో కొంత సాగదీసినట్లు ఉన్నప్పటికీ మరీ అంత బోరింగ్‌ కలికే ఫీలింగ్‌ అయితే ఉండదని తెలుపుతున్నారు. ఇలాంటి సరికొత్త పాయింట్‌తో ఉన్న స్టోరిని నమ్మి తెరకెక్కించాలని ముందుకొచ్చిన నిర్మాత కార్తీక్ సబరేష్‌కు హ్యాట్సాఫ్ అంటూ ఆడియన్స్‌ తెలుపుతున్నారు.

గామి స్టోరీ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్ సరికొత్తగా ఉందని.. దర్శకుడు ఎంచుకున్న కాన్సెప్ట్ మీద నెటిజన్‌లు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. గామి టీమ్‌ కొత్తగా ప్రయోగం చేసింది కానీ ఆడియన్స్‌ ఎలా రిసీవ్‌ చేకుంటారో వేచి చూడాలని ఎక్కువమంది అంటున్నారు. తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీ నుంచి ఎందుకు ఇలాంటి కథలు రావడం లేదని ఒక నెటిజన్‌ చెప్పాడు. కథ ఆకర్షణీయంగా ఉండటమే కాకుండా విభిన్నంగా ఉందంటూ ప్రశంసలు వస్తున్నాయి.

గామి సినిమా కథ చాలా స్గ్రాంగ్‌గా మొదలైందని చెబుతున్న ప్రేక్షకులు చిత్రంలోని అద్భుతమైన విజువల్స్‌కు ఫిదా అవుతున్నారు. విశ్వక్‌కు ఇది మొదటి సినిమా అంటే ఎవరూ నమ్మలేరు అనేలా ఆయన నటన ఉంది. కీలక సన్నివేశాల్లో విశ్వక్‌ చూపించిన టాలెంట్‌కు ఫిదా అవుతారని చెప్పుకొస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల వచ్చిన సినిమాలతో పోలిస్తే గామి ఎన్నో రెట్లు బెటర్‌ అని ఒక నెటిజన్‌ చెప్పారు.ఇందులోని సినిమాటోగ్రఫి ఎంతో అత్యుత్తమంగా ఉందని అభిప్రాయాలు వస్తున్నాయి.

గామి బీజీఎం పీక్స్‌ అంటూ చెప్పిన ఒక నెటిజన్‌  స్క్రీన్ ప్లే ఇంకాస్త మెరుగ్గా ఉంటే బాగుండు అని తెలిపారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా సరికొత్త పాయింట్‌తో వచ్చిన డీసెంట్ సినిమా అని అందరూ తప్పకుండా చూడాల్సిన సినిమా అని  ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశాడు. సినిమా కథ పరంగా ఫస్టాప్‌ అదిరిపోతుందని ఎక్కువ మంది అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నారు. కానీ విజువల్‌ పరంగా సెండాఫ్‌ మెప్పిస్తుందని చెప్పుకొస్తున్నారు. క్లైమాక్స్‌లో ట్విస్టులు పీక్స్‌కు తీసుకెళ్తాయన కూడా ఎక్కువ మంది చెబుతున్నారు. గామి కోసం టీమ్‌ చాలా హార్డ్‌ వర్క్‌ చేసినట్లు అర్థమౌతుంది. అందుకు తగ్గట్లే సినిమా నిర్మాణ విలువలు ఉన్నాయి. గామి సినిమా బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ అని ఫైనల్‌గా ఎక్కువ మంది ప్రేక్షకులు తీర్పు ఇచ్చారు.

